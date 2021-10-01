Q: I see actress Megan Fox being photographed with her boyfriend a lot, but I don’t see anything new about her ex, Brian Austin Green. Does he have a girlfriend? -- P.O.
A: It’s been almost a year since Megan Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green and started dating rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly (birth name Colson Baker). The two met during the making of the little-seen film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and have been joined at the hip ever since.
Brian Austin Green, who is best known for playing David Silver on the original Aaron Spelling series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” had some paparazzi tailing him soon after the split when he was having lunch with Courtney Stodden, but she denied any romantic connection. Green has since been in a seemingly healthy relationship with long-time “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess. In fact, it’s going so well that the couple is paired up together on the current season of “DWTS,” which airs Monday nights on ABC.
Q: How old is Angela Bassett? I saw her being interviewed at the Emmy Awards, and I didn’t even recognize her. She’s always looked fabulous, but she looks even younger than she did in the movie “Waiting to Exhale,” and that was decades ago. -- G.T.
A: Angela Bassett has clearly discovered the fountain of youth, because you’d never know she’s 63 years old. She’s gone on to have an impressive career in Hollywood, but has yet to win a well-deserved Oscar. She was nominated for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the film “What’s Love Got to Do with It” in 1993 and earned rave reviews in “Malcolm X,” “Boyz in the Hood” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” but the gold statue eludes her.
As for her personal life, Bassett has been married to fantastic character actor Courtney B. Vance (“American Crime Story”) for a quarter century after meeting him in college at Yale. Her next project -- and a shot at the Oscar -- is a role in what is sure to be another smash hit for Marvel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Q: Is Matthew Fox returning to television anytime soon? I loved him on “Party of Five” and then “Lost,” but he seems to have disappeared. -- L.L.
A: Matthew Fox first came on the scene as the elder brother of the orphaned Salinger siblings in the 1990s drama series “Party of Five,” but “Lost” was a phenomenon all its own. He played the leader of stranded plane crash survivors on the hit ABC series, but when that ended in 2010, Fox announced he was done with television.
Fortunately, he found another project that piqued his interest in the upcoming Peacock series “Last Light,” based on the apocalyptic novel by Alex Scarrow. The show is run by “Friday Night Lights” producer John Zinman and will co-star Joanne Froggatt as Fox’s wife.
Send me your questions at NewCelebrityExtra@gmail.com, or write me at KFWS, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.
(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.