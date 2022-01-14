Q: Who plays Beth on the hit show “Yellowstone”? I’ve never seen her before. -- M.C.
A: Kelly Reilly plays headstrong Beth Dutton, daughter to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, in the blockbuster Western drama “Yellowstone.” She was born in 1977 in Surrey, England. She started out as a stage actress and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award in 2003. In 2005, she played Caroline Bingley in the film “Pride & Prejudice” opposite Keira Knightley. Her first leading role was in the 2008 horror flick “Eden Lake” with Michael Fassbender. She later played Vince Vaughn’s wife in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective.”
“Yellowstone,” which airs on the cable channel Paramount, is a huge hit, with its season premiere this year bringing in more than 8 million viewers. Next up for Reilly is the upcoming film “Promises,” a romantic drama set in Europe co-starring Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino (“Night at the Museum”).
Q: Is the British show “Peaky Blinders” coming back with new episodes anytime soon? I’ve watched all the episodes on Netflix and was hoping for more. -- L.L.
A: Yes, there will be a sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders.” Cillian Murphy (“The Dark Knight Rises”) stars in the series about a gangster family in Birmingham, England, during the roaring ‘20s, and the upcoming new season is expected to hit Netflix before the summer of 2022.
Season six promises to answer the cliffhanger of who betrayed Tommy. There have been rumors that big-name stars like Julia Roberts and Samuel L. Jackson will have roles, but nothing has been confirmed. However, creator Steven Knight announced that a “Peaky Blinders” feature film or two are definitely in the cards.
Q: I started watching “The White Lotus” on HBO mainly because Connie Britton is my favorite actress. However, I’m very impressed with everyone on the show, in particular the manager of the resort and the actress who plays the young journalist. Can you tell me about them? - E.A.
A: “The White Lotus,” which was filmed at a completely redecorated Four Seasons resort in Maui, is about a group of wealthy but clueless vacationers in Hawaii. It starts off with a mystery -- a coffin is seen being loaded onto a plane -- before flashing back to the beginning of the story.
Australian actor Murray Bartlett plays Armond, the harried hotel manager. Daytime soap fans might remember him as Julian on “All My Children” and then later as Cyrus on “Guiding Light.” He’s guest-starred on “The Good Wife” and “Nashville,” the latter of which starred Britton. Next up for him is the postapocalyptic series “The Last of Us” co-starring Nick Offerman and Pedro Pascal, which will air on HBO later this year.
Alexandra Daddario plays newlywed Rachel Patton. She was a regular on the shows “White Collar” and “Parenthood” before landing the much-talked-about role of Woody Harrelson’s mistress in season one of “True Detective.” Most recently she played Jade on the Paramount+ dark comedy series “Why Women Kill.”
Send me your questions at NewCelebrityExtra@gmail.com, or write me at KFWS, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.
(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.