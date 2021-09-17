Q: Is the “Real House-wives of Salt Lake City” coming back or was it canceled after one season? Didn’t one of the cast members get arrested? -- E.M.
A: The entire “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast just returned for a second season on Bravo, and much of the drama will certainly be focused on cast member Jen Shah’s arrest. Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were booked on federal charges this past March for allegedly heading up a telemarketing scheme aimed at defrauding the elderly. Shah’s trial is scheduled for March 2022.
Joining all the returning housewives is Jennie Nguyen, a stay-at-home mom who recently sold her medical spa business. Nguyen’s hubby is apparently eager to add to their brood of three children and even goes so far as to introduce the idea of a sister wife.
Q: I’m so excited that Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is returning to “Grey’s Anatomy.” I loved her on “Private Practice,” but “Grey’s” is my favorite show. How long can we expect the character to stick around this time? -- T.G.
A: Kate Walsh shocked “Grey’s Anatomy” fans when she debuted as “McDreamy’s” (Patrick Dempsey) estranged wife at the end of season one. Showrunner Shonda Rhimes was such a fan of Walsh that she gave her a spinoff with “Private Practice.” Dr. Addison Montgomery will be returning to “Grey’s” for its impressive 18th season on ABC beginning Thursday, Sept. 30. Walsh’s character is scheduled for a multi-episode story arc along with actors Kate Burton and Peter Gallagher.
Q: When is “You” coming back to Netflix? I’ve been watching it since it was first on one of the networks and was thrilled when Netflix picked it up. -- S.S.
A: The series started out on Lifetime, but didn’t become a hit until Netflix viewers started streaming it a few months later. “You” stars Penn Badgley as a bookstore manager who becomes fixated on a customer played by Elizabeth Lail. In the second season, Badgley’s character adopts a new identity, relocating to California where he finds a new obsession played by Victoria Pedretti.
In season three, the toxic couple assimilates with other suburbanites, including Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) as a “successful CEO, husband and uncommunicative father,” according to Deadline.com. You can start streaming the third season of “You” on Netflix beginning Oct. 15.
Q: Will Marg Helgen-berger be returning to the new “CSI” series? I saw that three of the actors from the original series will be in this one, but there’s been no mention of Marg’s character. -- B.B.
A: “CSI: Vegas” will reunite original “CSI” cast members William Peterson, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham, but Helgenberger has other commitments. Her latest series, “All Rise,” was canceled after two seasons, but according to IMDb.com, she has a new project on the horizon, an NBC drama titled “Getaway.” Helgenberger may have another hit on her hands, as “Getaway” was created by the duo behind the hit series “Blacklist.” Send me your questions at NewCelebrityExtra@gmail.com, or write me at KFWS, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.
(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
