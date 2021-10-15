Q:Is it true that Lori Loughlin is returning to “When Calls the Heart”? I’m really surprised she’s getting her career back after the college admissions scandal. -- P.M.
A: Lori Loughlin was best known as Aunt Becky on the hit sitcom “Full House” before her acting career came to a halt after she was charged with conspiracy and fraud in a college admissions cheating scandal. As a result, she was terminated from her role as Abigail on the Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart” before eventually going to prison.
A few months after her release, it was announced that Loughlin will reprise the role of Abigail for two episodes of the “When Calls the Heart” spinoff known as “When Hope Calls.” The first season aired on “Hallmark,” but its sophomore season will be on the newly branded GAC Family channel. “When Hope Calls” is about orphaned sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) who are reunited years later as adults in the early 1900s.
GAC Family was previously known as the Great American Country channel when it was owned by Discovery, Inc. You can find it in most cable TV packages as well as on satellite television.
As for why Loughlin has been rehired, perhaps the producers just want closure for the character of Abigail, and Loughlin’s comeback will be short-lived. Whether Loughlin’s acting career recovers is ultimately up to viewers.
Q: I miss the legal drama “All Rise” on CBS. Will the actress who played Judge Carmichael turn up in anything else soon? -- B.A.
A: Simone Missick portrayed District Court Judge Lola Carmichael in “All Rise,” but she won’t have to search far for her next role, because the series has been rescued by the OWN channel. Co-star Marg Helgenberger won’t return, however, since she had already landed a part on the new NBC series “Getaway.” Look for new episodes of “All Rise” in 2022.
Q:I was thrilled to see Kevin Kline in the new Melissa McCarthy movie. I hadn’t seen him since “A Fish Called Wanda.” Where has he been all these years? -- R.W.
A: He’s been acting! While Kevin Kline’s career hasn’t been as high-profile as it was in the 1980s with films like “Sophie’s Choice,” “The Big Chill” and his hilarious, Oscar-winning performance in “A Fish Called Wanda,” he’s still sought after by directors. Kline’s steadiest role has been voiceover work as Mr. Fishoeder on the animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” but in front of the camera he’s played Errol Flynn in the movie “The Last of Robin Hood” and Cyrano de Bergerac and Hamlet in “Great Performances.”
In addition to “The Starling” with Melissa McCarthy, you can see Kline in the film “Here Today,” which was released in May and starred Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish, as well as “The Good House” opposite Sigourney Weaver, which was released in September.
Send me your questions at NewCelebrityExtra@gmail.com, or write me at KFWS, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.
(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.