In Springfield, hidden by lines of trees and tucked away into neighborhoods, sits Lake Accotink Park, a beautiful natural space that has long served as a refuge for wildlife and people alike from the busy suburbs just beyond its borders.
Lake Accotink, which originally opened on Aug. 26, 1962, will be celebrating its 60th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 27 with activities including free boating, mini golf, and guest speakers from the community.
“I think it’s just a tremendous recreational resource, with all the people out on the boats today, and even with the dam area closed there’s a lot of people out on the trails walking, jogging, biking,” said Dan Dorman, who goes for runs at Lake Accotink.
Built as a reservoir for Fort Belvoir, the Fairfax County Park Authority originally leased the Lake Accotink area from the federal government and adapted it into a recreational space, adding boat rentals and a concessions stand. In 1965, the FCPA purchased the land as part of the lands to parks program. They continued to expand the park and develop recreational spaces, like the antique carousel, through the 1970s. Today, Lake Accotink Park spans 493 acres.
“It’s like an oasis in nature where people can connect and forget about the daily issues that cause them stress, and decompress while they’re out in the park,” said Dan Grulke, the Lake Accotink Park manager. “I think it helps people reset.”
Lake Accotink Park has become a local staple that welcomes more than 700 people per day, depending on the season, looking to go boating, play mini golf, ride the carousel, walk the trails, bike around the lake, or just relax with their families in the outdoors.
“The bike path is unbelievable,” said Mindy Shapiro, who is from New Jersey and visited the park for the first time. “It’s maintained beautifully, and it’s just gorgeous. The open space that they’ve preserved is really unbelievable.”
The park offers a variety of programs, like classes and summer camps, that educate people on the local environment and how to preserve it. The classes and camps also promote recreation in nature, with people learning how to fish, bike, boat, identify wildlife and more in the park.
“Lake Accotink is one of the few undeveloped, natural areas within the heavily developed area of Springfield,” said Grulke. “You look around and you see how much has been developed and a lot of natural areas are gone, but 60 years, and you know what, Lake Accotink is still here. The people from those 60 years need to be celebrated because that is not a small feat.”
For the 60th anniversary celebration, carousel rides, mini golf, pedal boats and kayaks will be free. The carousel and mini golf will open at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than previously planned, because of abundant interest.
At 11 a.m., local officials and community leaders will speak. There will be vendors, demonstrations and classes, including on fishing and mountain biking, until 4 p.m. Project leads for dredging and trail projects, the invasive plant management team and the naturalist team will also be there to answer questions. The Park Authority is expecting heavy turnout for the event.
Lake Accotink has served the Fairfax community as a natural escape since it opened. Last Saturday, a week before its 60th anniversary, it was filled with families having picnics, kids begging to go boating, and friends walking together on sun-dappled trails.
“I like the nature, I like the trees. It’s nice to be near water,” said Leigh Yurchak, who was walking with Mike Nutbrown. “Yeah,” Nutbrown agreed. “There’s something calming about that.”
