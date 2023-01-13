“I think this is the worst night of all of our lives,” Max exasperatedly told his fellow cast members, moments before the walls of the set came crashing down onto the stage. With mid-show cast substitutions, missing props, and one too many glasses of paint thinner, the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s attempt to stage the 1920s murder mystery “Murder at Haversham Manor” checked every box of being a production nightmare.
Westfield High School’s production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields tackled what it means to go with the flow, especially in the midst of live theater. Originally opening in the Old Red Lion Theatre, this play had its debut in 2012 and won Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards.
Being a play-within-a-play, Westfield High School’s actors were tasked with acting as actors portraying characters. TJ Brescia’s Dennis, who played Perkins, was the under-prepared actor, frequently looking at his wrist for his upcoming line. Constantly shifting his feet and moving his face to adjust for his mustache, Brescia was able to maintain the audience’s engagement through embodying Dennis’ nerves of being on-stage. As the textbook butler in all murder mysteries, Perkins was ultimately framed for the supposed murder of Charles Haversham, only for his innocence to be revealed while handcuffed to a drinks trolley.
Joining Perkins in being a suspect for Charles’ seemingly untimely demise was Florence Colleymore--the hysterical fiancée who routinely had breakdown episodes. Unfortunately, actors who played this role often ended up unconscious. The first actor who fulfilled this role was Zoe Brennan’s Sandra, who utilized dramatic hand gestures and large strides across the stage to describe the extent to which her heart was broken after hearing the news of Charles. The second actor who tried her hand at this role was the stage manager, Annie (Anusha Krishnan), who timidly crept on-stage with a script in-hand but quickly realized her love for the spotlight. Frequently gasping at the events unfolding onstage or reading each line with a smile on her face, Krishnan made the audience roar with laughter with each appearance. The final Florence was played by none other than Annabelle DuBard’s Trevor, the lighting and sound operator. With each monotone line said to simply move the show along, Trevor quickly returned to the onstage light-and-sound booth while Sandra and Annie fought over who would play Florence.
Not only did the set resemble a living room in a 1920s mansion, but it also skillfully fell to pieces at the end of the show. Crafted by Eloise Latimer, Abigail Matthews, Chloe Lupo, and Zachary Abdelmotalib, the set was complete with a revolving secret library door (that revealed an incomplete painting job when turned around) and a mantle that purposely broke while Trevor introduced the play to the audience. This set was another character in itself, frequently used to prevent characters from exiting the stage due to its immovable doors or knocking actors unconscious by dropping wall décor on them.
The lighting, designed by Zachary Gregg, Aidan Petrinjak, Seth Galoci, Justin Short, and Vinita Adhira, splashed vibrant greens and ocean blues behind the set, complementing the warmer yellow tones utilized onstage. This lighting included shifts to electric reds, providing a representation through color of the discovery of theories or clues within this murder mystery.
Westfield’s “The Play That Goes Wrong” highlighted the importance of perseverance, even in times when it may seem impossible. Staying resilient in times of crisis is the only way forward. By doing so, a completely new story to experience may unfold.
