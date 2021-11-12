A lot can change over 40 years, both on the levels of the individual and society. This theme and more were explored in Lake Braddock Secondary School’s production of “The Heidi Chronicles,” an in-depth look at the life of one woman advocating for feminism as the roles of women evolve.
The play, written by Wendy Wasserstein in 1988, began in the 1960s with a teenager, Heidi Holland, at a school dance. The first few scenes introduced Susan, her oldest friend; Peter, who became her best friend; and Scoop, magazine editor. From there, the play traveled through Heidi’s life. As she aged, Heidi refused the roles she was expected to play-- wife, cook, caretaker--and instead took an ardent interest in women’s rights and devoted herself to be an art historian with a focus on underrepresented female painters.
One of the things that stood out most in Lake Braddock’s production was that every actor marvelously fulfilled the task of selling the fact that they played characters three times their age. Not once did the illusion break, from their costumes to their levels of speaking to the ways they sat in chairs. Particularly Liesl Winternitz did an exceptional job of this in her portrayal of Heidi. Not only did she seem mature beyond her years, but her fidgeting, posture, and subtle cues of annoyance (specifically when conversing with the men) added another layer to Heidi that brought her to life. Playing Scoop’s wife Lisa, Amelia Campbell-Reidhead also excelled in this category and created a vibrant and memorable character, despite not having as much stage time. Linus Brannam portrayed Peter, and while he carried the comedy in the show with an expert hand, he showcased masterful range by also delivering on the more dramatic, serious moments as the tone of the play matured. Josh Reiff and Lake Rusch, who played Scoop and Susan respectively, also handled the tone shift with remarkable skill, changing the ways they spoke and adjusting their body language to fit their new ages.
Another clever and impactful choice Lake Braddock made in putting on this show was using live music to set the ambiance. The band, Vicious Dumplings, provided background music during scenes and played songs of the times through transitions, immersing the audience further into the story. The music was vital in creating a realistic atmosphere, as the set, while effective, was minimalistic. Costumes, headed by Angelia DeJesus, were another impressive feat, with each character dressing differently in every scene. Every outfit told a story of the year and the personality of who wore it.
Lake Braddock’s “The Heidi Chronicles” was certainly an ambitious undertaking, but the cast expertly traversed the 30 years over which the story takes place, and every person involved made a notable contribution. The levels of detail in the acting, costumes, and sets were incredibly well-thought-out, and through this and more, the show managed to capture themes of feminism, maturity and finding a place in the world far beyond the years of high school.
