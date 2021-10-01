The new Tysons venue will welcome the Grammy-winning country act for two nights
Capital One Hall, a brand-new, state-of-the-art, 1,600-seat performance venue in Tysons, will host its official opening this weekend with Grammy-, ACM-, CMA-, and AMA-Award-winning group, Little Big Town performing October 2 and 3.
For more than 20 years, Little Big Town has been a staple on the country charts, best known for hits such as “Pontoon,” “Little White Church” and “Better Man.”
Comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, the quartet have been together since 1998, and continue to get along and create great music.
“When Karen and I were putting this band together, I remember talking about how we would probably spend more time with these two guys than we would probably spend with our family sometimes,” Schlapman said. “We wanted to make sure we really gelled and that was something we put a lot of time and heart into to find the right mix.”
That has helped with the longevity of the band, and its fan base continues to grow year after year.
“All four of us are very different, but we are each comfortable in our own skin in the band,” Schlapman said. “We all have our own role in the band and we are comfortable in who we are. We have also been through so much together—the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and we’ve always been there for one another, and that has made us family.”
The Capital One Hall gig is a stop on a tour Little Big Town started in early 2020, playing historic theaters across the U.S., with the opening night at Carnegie Hall.
“We played about five weekends at these great places, but then the bottom fell out,” Schlapman said. “We’ve been touring together for more than 20 years and this was my favorite tour we have ever done. But then it shut down because of COVID.”
It was 437 days later that Little Big Town was able to play live together again in front of an audience, picking up right where they left off.
“There’s a lot of visual elements to the show—not music videos, but super interesting artistic images,” Schlapman said. “And we have our band that plays with us and they are great.”
She’s thrilled to be part of the first group to play Capital One Hall, and promises something as special as the opening itself.
“We have a surprise to open the show,” Schlapman said. “We’ll play a lot of the music from ‘Nightfall,’ which is our latest album, and then we’ll play our hit songs and those everyone wants to sing along to. It’s a very family-friendly show that’s fun and uplifting. We just take fans on a journey.”
Playing in small theaters provides the group a chance to offer an intimate music experience, and that allows everyone to hear the fans sing back and see them singing along, making it a joyous atmosphere for all involved.
During the pandemic, the foursome spent five months apart—the longest they hadn’t seen each other since 1998. However, Little Big Town was able to get together for some fun Zoom performances, including a Disney-themed one where they all sang Disney classics with their kids.
“We also did a couple of Zoom performances where we all got tested and masked up, and were able to perform from the same location,” Schlapman said. “Of course, we did keep in touch and talked all the time, but it was strange not being together.”
Having been away from her musical family, Schlapman noted that none of them would ever consider breaking up or walking away, because there’s just too much love involved. And that means plenty more music will come down the pike.
“I believe we will just always be together,” she said. “We enjoy each other, we like being on the road together and hanging out, and playing music together of course. Playing live breathes life into our souls and we are so happy to be back.”
Little Big Town did manage to complete a new record in the past year, and that will be coming out sometime in the next couple of months.
“We have put together a body of music that we are incredibly proud of,” Schlapman said. “We cannot wait to get it out to the fans.”
