ArtsFairfax announced a partnership with Macerich to showcase local artists at Tysons Corner Center.
This unique collaboration will enable the more than 22 million yearly visitors who explore Tysons Corner Center’s retail and entertainment offerings to discover the diversity, creativity, and quality of visual artists from the Fairfax region.
Visitors to Tysons Corner can view a public announcement about the partnership and a banner of ArtsFairfax Artist Spotlights, a collection of images and information about 30 independent artists and nonprofit organizations from throughout Fairfax County.
Interested parties can complete the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) at artsfairfax.submittable.com.
Each temporary art exhibition will be installed for a minimum of eight weeks. Artists/teams/organizations may apply more than once. Macerich will be the sole determiner of selection. All fees and project costs will be negotiated between Macerich and the artist/team/organization.
Visit ArtsFairfax.org/TysonsCorner for more information.
