This weekend the 13th annual Vienna Oktoberfest comes back to Church Street. Following its hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival promises to bring the local community out like never before, with plenty of bratwurst, beer and activities for the whole family.
The festival will be free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. To access the event, there will be a free shuttle making stops at Vienna Metro North (Orange Line) and James Madison High School between 10:30 a.m and 7:30 p.m. Parking in Vienna will be limited, so organizers are encouraging attendees to use the shuttle.
Throughout the day, there will be live music at each of three entertainment stages the Beer Garden Stage, Center Street Stage and Town Green Stage. The Beer Garden Stage will feature a mixture of performances, including the U.S. Army Band and local Latin pop-rock group Ocho de Bastos. Meanwhile, Center Street Stage will feature acoustic acts, such as Surfabilly Vibe, and Town Green will feature a variety of activities and performances geared towards children.
Sponsored by the Vienna Business Association (VBA), the festival hosts a variety of local food vendors in its Vendor Marktplatz (marketplace), such as beer garden sponsor Caboose Brewing Company, wine sponsor Vienna Vintner, Bratwurst supplier American Prime and many more.
“Our Oktoberfest is built around our community,” said VBA Executive Director Peggy James. As the festival grows, organizers rely on community participation from both local businesses and everyday residents to maintain this exciting tradition. “The community definitely comes out very strong, year after year. When I look at the pictures, there are a lot of kids that I’ve seen grow up through Oktoberfest.”
In the spirit of community, the VBA also donates all of the proceeds from its beer and wine sales to its very own VBA Foundation, focused on supporting local charities, enhancing community service efforts, and building up local businesses. Last time, “over a hundred kegs [of beer]” were sold during the festival said James, and organizers hope to sell a lot more this year.
Event organizers are encouraging mask-wearing, as well as offering free masks and advise maintaining social distancing measures, but a mask will not be required. In addition, organizers will conduct frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces. “Our first priority is to have a super safe, super fun event,” said James.
