Fresh off a Grammy win, the performer has a brand new album
With 31 records to her credit over an illustrious career, Brazilian jazz pianist Eliane Elias is beloved around the world for her distinctive style of blending her Brazilian roots, piano mastery, and alluring voice.
Elias took home the Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album earlier this year for “Mirror Mirror,” and her newest work, “Quietude,” is quickly rising up the charts, hitting No. 1 on iTunes and Amazon in its first few days.
“It just came out last week and it’s getting great reviews and has reached No. 1 on several charts, and I am just so thrilled about that,” Elias said. “We recorded this right before the pandemic, so the reason I did ‘Quietude’ was not because of the pandemic, but something I wanted to do in contrast with my previous album, which was all piano music.”
The new album focuses on the voice and the Bossa nova—showcasing the music of Brazil.
Overall, Elias has won three Grammy Awards, one Latin Grammy and has been nominated 11 times in five different categories.
“These mean so much to me—it’s recognition by my colleagues and peers,” Elias said. “I’m honored and grateful. There are so many wonderful albums that come out, so just to be in the top five, let alone win the Grammy is just fantastic.”
Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Elias began playing piano at 7 years old, learning classical pieces and taking formal classes with a teacher who played in the Brazilian clubs. By 17, she was working with Brazilian singer/songwriter Toquinho and the great poet Vinicius de Moraes on her first songs, developing a language of improvisation on the piano and creating wonderful music.
“I fell in love with jazz, but it’s almost like music chose me more than I chose it,” Elias said. “I had a great ability to learn and develop my skills as an instrumentalist, and things came very naturally to me. The response I get from musicians was so high, it was very clear that’s what I was going to do, and something I wanted to do.”
She moved to New York in 1981 and played with the group, Steps Ahead, and by 1984, released her first solo work. Over the years, she has built up a large fan base and sold more than 2.5 million albums.
“I love music so much,” Elias said. “But to sustain a career, it’s not loving it alone, and it’s not talent alone, it’s a combination of dedication and hard work.”
Elias will be performing at Wolf Trap’s the Barns stage at 8 p.m. Nov. 5, showcasing her acclaimed piano, vocals, arranging and compositional skills, as well as her charismatic personality.
“People can expect to have a lot of fun,” she said. “I played at Wolf Trap a number of years ago, and it’s a beautiful place and I’m so looking forward to coming back. We have a wonderful show planned.”
Elias is backed up by a quartet and has enjoyed being on the road supporting the new work.
“Our live performances have been going so well,” she said. “I have a wonderful band and we’re doing a mini-set of the new album in the middle of the show, and it brings people to the Bossa nova—acoustically, it’s so beautiful and really special.”
During the show, Elias will also go through a wide spectrum of different things she has recorded throughout the years, and feature everyone in the band.
“It’s really a very entertaining, fun and rich experience for everyone in the audience,” she said. “I’m hoping people will come out and join us because I promise it will be a beautiful night and they will enjoy it. It’s rich musically, but it’s also light—it’s uplifting and I want to share this music with people.”
For more information on the show, visit wolftrap.org.
