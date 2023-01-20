Reston Players presenting hit play
The Reston Community Players are bringing a little aviation history to its stage.
“Boeing Boeing” is a farce written by the French playwright Marc Camoletti, adapted to the stage by Beverley Cross, that follows bachelor Bernard, who has a flat in Paris and three airline stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Complications set in when a new, speedier Boeing jet disrupts Bernard’s careful planning.
Set in the ’60s, the comedy is similar in vein to a Shakespeare work, filled with merry misadventures and mistaken identities.
The show, directed by Adam Knowe, will run at the Reston Community Theatre’s CenterStage from Jan. 20 to 29.
“I really love the genre of farce and this is such a classic, well-written and well-conceived farce,” he said. “It’s also really indicative of its period. It’s from 1960 and it’s from the dawn of the jet age. So, on one hand, it’s a great farce, but on the other, it’s a lesson in civil aviation history and how people were able to move around the world.”
The faster aircraft, Konoew explained, means the perfect timing that Bernard had scheduled so his trickery would work was now foiled, so the show includes plenty of humor as he tries to keep his secrets.
“He has these three fiancees, all airline hostesses, and the gamut works fine until they all get put on this faster aircraft and essentially it comes piling down upon him,” he said. “I like that it’s both a funny play but also something where people can learn something about at the same time.”
“Boeing Boeing” stars Justin Meyer as Bernard; Dan Dymond as Robert; Kate Keifer as Berthe; Alexa Yarboro as Gloria; Kate Bierly as Gretchen; and Lori Brooks as Gabriella.
“We did open auditions as Reston always does, and this cast is a mix of folks that I either know or have worked with in some way, which is always great,” Konoew said. “What I was looking for was how these folks act on their feet. The way they appreciated the comic moments.”
Since the three stewardesses in the show are from different airlines around the world, the actresses all did dialect work—with German, New York, and Italian being represented.
Konoew first joined Reston Community Players in 1991 and has been involved with hordes of shows over his 30-plus years, directing more than a dozen. The last one, “A Walk in the Woods,” was put on stage during the pandemic and recorded and streamed.
The one before that, in 2019, was a production of “Time Stands Still,” about a photojournalist who was almost killed in combat doing her job, which won Best Play and Best Director at the Washington Area Theatre Community Honors ceremony.
“Boeing Boeing” is much different in style than those two plays and Konoew is enjoying bringing out the comedy and believes the Reston audience will be highly entertained.
“It’s a play you can come in and leave your troubles behind and just enjoy,” he said. “There’s the old adage, ‘comedy is tragedy happening to someone else,’ and this show has that inherently comedic element,” he said. “We see how Bernard created this racket of dating three women until it all comes unraveled, and people will enjoy that part of it.”
Additionally, Konoew believes that even though it is a farce, the story is grounded in reality and indicative of 60 years ago and the dawn of the jet age.
“It’s a show for folks of all ages, it’s very accessible, and it’s fun,” he said.
Konoew’s day job is working for Edelman, a global PR agency, and he specializes in aerospace companies, so this show is a perfect fit for him.
“To get to direct a show which in an indirect way harkens back to my day job is a bonus for me,” he said. “I know these aircraft. In my director’s note, I talk about some of the different aircraft and what years they were brought into service. And you will hear those names talked about by the characters. That’s really interesting to me.”
For more information on the show, visit restonplayers.org.
