Legendary band prepping for big NYC gig
Since 1972, Blue Öyster Cult has been touring the world bringing their unique take on rock music with them.
The band was founded by Eric Bloom (vocals, stun guitar), Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (lead guitar), Allen Lanier (keyboards, guitar), and rhythm section brothers Joe Bouchard (bass, vocals) and Albert Bouchard (drums, vocals). Today, Bloom and Roeser remain, with guitarists Richie Castellano, Danny Miranda and drummer Jules Radino part of the quintet.
Blue Öyster Cult is best known for hits, “Burnin’ For You” and “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” the latter of which earned even more notoriety thanks to a popular “Saturday Night Live” skit where Christopher Walken’s studio producer kept asking for “more cowbell,” in a spoof of a Behind the Music for the song.
But plenty of other big hits and solid recordings followed, which is why Blue Öyster Cult remains a top attraction on tour each year.
“We have some great fans and try to play our favorite venues once a year,” Bloom said. “We try to do 60-80 shows a year.”
In celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, Blue Öyster Cult is holding three special nights in New York City at the end of September where it will play its first three albums in entirety, followed by a set of deep cuts and classics from their other albums.
“We wanted to do something different, and we had the chance to do three nights in a row with something different, and we thought playing the first three albums would be a real treat for fans,” Bloom said.
In preparation of the much-anticipated gigs, Blue Öyster Cult will stop at The Birchmere on Sept. 8 and give fans a little glimpse of what those shows will be like.
“We are gearing up for the three nights in Manhattan; therefore, we expect to do a sprinkling of those songs when we come to Virginia as we warm up to those nights,” Bloom said. “Some of these songs we have not played in 30 or 40 years. Hopefully, they will be ready for the set list.”
In 2020, Blue Öyster Cult had planned a European tour with Deep Purple, but that was put on hold, and the band is excited that things are back on for later in 2022. This summer and fall, the band is playing as much as it can, and is thrilled to be back at The Birchmere, a stop it makes every year.
“We’ve been going full-tilt ahead, and these shows have been just great,” Bloom said. “We’ve even been playing some songs we’ve never played live in our entire history.”
During the pandemic, Blue Öyster Cult managed to get a new record out, “The Symbol Remains,” and it quickly rose up the charts.
“We were recording at the beginning of the year, so we were able to get the album out in October of 2020,” Bloom said. “That’s our first new material in many years, and the reviews were stellar, with a lot saying it was the best rock album of the year.”
Naturally, a number of songs from the latest release will also be part of the set list at The Birchmere, but Bloom noted that the night will be a mix between old and new.
“Our set is sprinkled with stuff from every era, songs from the new record, our first albums, and everything in between,” Bloom said. “We’ll play for two hours so there will be enough for everyone.”
With Bloom and Roeser both in their 70s, he does see a time soon when things will start slowing down and Blue Öyster Cult takes on a schedule with less touring.
“We do have different things happening with our families, but being musicians, we also want to play,” Bloom said. “We’re just going to keep going and having fun.”
