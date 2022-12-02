ArtsFairfax is expanding the Artist Residency Program to new locations throughout Fairfax County. Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the ArtsFairfax Artist Residency Program will embed professional performing and visual artists at a Fairfax County park, library, school, community center, and an affordable housing community to bring interactive arts opportunities to neighborhoods underserved in the arts.
As the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County’s local arts agency, ArtsFairfax offers services to support arts access throughout the county. For 2022-23, ArtsFairfax partners with Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services (NCS), Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL), Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA), and Wesley Housing to reach participants of all ages in areas with limited arts programming.
“Everything we do to increase access to the arts is rooted in the belief that meaningful arts experiences are transformative for all of us, regardless of age or lived experiences. We are so grateful to the County agencies for their partnership in helping ArtsFairfax expand our reach into the communities that need it the most,” said Linda S. Sullivan, ArtsFairfax president & CEO.
“Arts and humanities go hand-in-hand to spark the imagination and nurture creativity. We’re thrilled to launch ArtsFairfax Artist Residencies at the John Marshall Library to inspire and engage the community with visual art,” added Kevin Osborne, deputy director of Fairfax County Public Library.
Through residencies ranging from one to four months, participants of all ages will benefit by working side-by-side with professional artists and receiving arts instruction that otherwise might not be available to them. These free, interactive arts experiences will provide participants with a creative outlet, help them gain skills in the arts, and foster intergenerational engagement and collaboration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.