The ArtsFairfax Awards honored Capital One Hall with the Jinx Hazel Award,
Gary and Tina Mather with the Philanthropy Award, Fall for the Book with the Innovation Award, and Mark Brutsché with the Achievement Award, raising a record of more than $186,000 in support of ArtsFairfax’s services to arts and culture organizations and programs in Fairfax County.
“The ArtsFairfax Awards honor remarkable contributions to the lives of our citizens and the quality of life in our communities. This annual event demonstrates the support and appreciation of our leadership for the essential role that the arts play in Fairfax County,” said Scott Cryer, ArtsFairfax chair of the Board of Directors.
“Each of our honorees has created ways for residents of Fairfax County and the Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church to access, participate, and immerse themselves in the arts, and we are so thankful to community stakeholders, including this year’s event sponsors, for their commitment to the arts,” added Linda S. Sullivan, ArtsFairfax president & CEO.
Punctuated with performances, the ArtsFairfax Awards was a lively event, beginning with “Extra! Extra!,” a musical number by Young Actors’ Theatre alumni Elisa Bartakke, Isabel Oliver, and Nicole Ollerhead in dedication to ArtsFairfax Achievement Award recipient Mark Brutsché, who for 40 years has inspired confidence and creativity for hundreds of young people through the theatre education program.
In honor of Fall for the Book, 2022 ArtsFairfax Innovation Award recipient, poet Sara Burnett recited via video her “Ethnic Arithmetic” from “Seed Celestial” with live dance interpretation by Nolan Eisenhauer, exemplifying how Fall for the Book uses different media and art forms to reimagine the traditional book festival and celebrate literary arts.
The luncheon playlist was thoughtfully curated by this year’s ArtsFairfax Philanthropy Award recipients, Gary and Tina Mather, whose love of fine art and music is matched by their shared belief that the arts are powerful tools to teach, heal, and transform.
County Executive Bryan J. Hill then took to the stage to announce Danielle Badra as the 2022-2024 Fairfax Poet Laureate, who plans to extend her love of poetry through community engagement at Fairfax County Parks locations.
Finally, in the venue’s soaring atrium, Capital One Hall was awarded the ArtsFairfax Jinx Hazel Award, the premier honor for an individual or organization that has made a significant and lasting impact in the County. Celebrated for bringing national and global talent to its venue, Capital One Hall is lauded for its partnership with the County to invite local arts and culture groups to use its stages. In the first season alone, more than 30 local nonprofit organizations benefited from Capital One Hall’s community arts use opportunity.
