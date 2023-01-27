002-TCC-art-installation-20221223.jpg
046-TCC-art-installation-20221223.jpg

Shoppers at Tysons Corner Center can catch a glimpse of Afghanistan from the not so distant past, as they exit Macy’s. There they will find 30 paintings from the artist group ArtLords. 

This is the first in a series of art activations that will grace the shopping center. Each installation will be on view for at least eight weeks.  

“Here at Tysons Corner Center we are proud to be a large and central part of the local  community. The Fairfax region has so many talented artists and groups, and we feel  that showcasing their artwork within our center is a wonderful way to promote and  support them,” said Lindsay Petak, a marketing senior manager at Macerich. “This not  only adds visual interest to our shopping center, it allows our more than 20 million yearly  visitors to discover the diversity, creativity, and quality of artists from the Fairfax region.” 

Macerich, the owners and developers of Tysons Corner Center, teamed up with ArtsFairfax to locate local artists to feature.  

“It’s exciting to see the response from the community,” said Lisa Mariam, senior director  of grants and services at ArtsFairfax. “I love the idea of bringing art to where the people  are. This is a great example of how we can do that.” 

The overwhelming response from artists is “affirming that this is an important project for  us to connect with artists,” said Mariam. She added that for many artists who applied  this was their first interaction with ArtsFairfax. The project has prompted ArtsFairfax to  organize an artists’ census this spring. The census will help them connect with artists of every discipline who live in Fairfax County, Fairfax City, and the City of Falls Church.  

According to Mariam, ArtLords, a non profit organization which received a 2022 support  grant from ArtsFairfax, was the first group to send in a bid.  

“ArtLords touched us not only with their beautiful collection of artworks, but the amazing  story behind their work,” said Patek. “We feel honored to help support their organization  and bring awareness to their cause.” 

ArtLords is an artists collaborative which uses portmanteaus like wartists, and artivists  to describe its members. They are a “grassroots movement,” seeking “social  transformation and behavioral change through employing the soft power of art and  culture as a non-intrusive approach.” 

ArtLords co-founder Omaid Sharifi lived in Kabul, in 2021, when the city fell to the Taliban. He now resides in Fairfax County, where the group keeps an office. There is still an underground office in Kabul, but many of the ArtLords artists have fled Afghanistan for places that are more hospitable to creators. The group also maintains a space in Istanbul,Turkey. 

All the art on view was created between 2015 and 2021. Most works had to be rescued  from Afghanistan due to the country’s increasing hostility towards art, and artists.  

The works are as varied as the artists who created them. There are several pieces  which use traditional techniques to illustrate scenes from the Shahnama, a thousand  year old epic poem which describes the story of Persia through historical myth. There  are also contemporary works that juxtapose images of war, with those of hope and  peace. One painting riffs on Van Gogh’s “Wheat Field with Cypresses,” while another recreates an image  from a Kabul wall mural, in it a fighter’s guns have been replaced by giant colored  pencils.  

“ArtLords is the first of many exhibits that we plan to showcase through our partnership  with ArtsFairfax. We have some exciting projects coming up that will highlight additional  local artists and groups within the region. Upcoming exhibits will be announced via our  website at tysonscornercenter.com and through our social media channels @shoptysons,” said Petak.  

You can find the ArtLords activation on the second floor at Tysons Corner Center, just  outside of Macy’s. It will be there through February.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.