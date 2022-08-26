The Around the World Cultural Food Festival explores Northern Virginia’s diversity by offering various foods, crafts, and performances from more than 30 countries.
The festival will occur on Aug. 27, at Oronoco Bay Park in Old Town Alexandria. This is the second year the festival has taken place on the waterfront, as it was in downtown D.C. before the pandemic.
“We felt that last year people felt so comfortable because Oronoco Bay Park is spacious, and they had an opportunity to social distance. Compared to Pennsylvania Avenue, it didn’t feel crowded at all,” said event organizer Corina Serbanescu, referring to the festival’s previous location. “I think the big space helped very much with the turnout for the event.”
The main star of the festival happens to be the 24 food and dessert vendors ready to serve the various cuisines from their respective countries. Each vendor is selected after an extensive process of careful consideration. There is a limit to only one restaurant per country to ensure a diverse selection for visitors.
“For the food vendors, we have a very strict selection,” said Serbanescu. “What we’re trying to do is when visitors come to our event, they have the same experience as they would if they would actually go and visit those particular countries.”
The entrancing performers add to the rich cultural experience of the Around the World Festival. Most of them feature classic folk dances and songs from their country of origin, including the Chin Daiko group representing Japan. They perform a traditional dance from the Okinawa Prefecture known as Eisa.
“Eisa has a long history starting as a way to celebrate seasonal events and bring people together and remember those in the past,” said Sean Hewitt, one of the leaders of Chin Daiko. “After World War II, the restructuring turned it into the contemporary version we perform today, which is a little more flashy and catchy.”
Through the performance, they hope to bring the audience closer to Okinawa’s culture and history through their invigorating dance and drums.
Even though most people may not be aware of specific cultural nuances, the festival’s purpose is to help others become closer to the significance of each ethnic dish, craft, or dance. The organizers hope the event is not only entertaining but also educational and meaningful, especially since there will be a few nonprofit organizations and embassies onsite to represent some of the showcased cultures.
“It’s such a joy to bring together so many cultures through food and music and dance to create a fun experience,” said Serbanescu. “There is everything for everyone. I hope our patrons learn something new about a different country and get out of their comfort zone by trying or tasting something new.”
