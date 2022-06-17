The Cappies of the National Capital Area held its 22nd annual Gala recognizing excellence in high school theatre. The Tony’s-like sell-out event was held in the Concert Hall of the Kennedy Center. Hundreds of student nominees were celebrated. Eleven schools were nominated for best play and musical performance. Community dignitaries and Cappies alums presented awards to the finalists in forty technical and performance categories.
The following are this year’s Cappies Awards winners: Gwen Ihde of Oakton High School for Maryland Theater Guide Returning Critic; Amelia Preble of Robinson Secondary for Bill Strauss Graduating Critic; Clare A’Hearn of McLean High School for Marketing and Publicity of Airness High School Edition; Leydi Cris Cobo Cordon, Ryan Lien, Mayuka Valluri and Aiden Zurcher of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for Special Effects and/or Technology of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical; Sabrina Beadie, Emery Graninger and Erin Sharpe of McLean HS for Hair and Make-up in Airness High School Edition; JT Fulkerson, Ethan Jones, Emma Springer, Matthias Zahniser-Renteria of McLean HS for Sound for Airness High School Edition; Katie Egan, Chad Kassan, and Haley Novotny of Robinson Secondary for Lighting for Head over Heels; Jessica Boalick, Andy Lawrence, Lora Berkeley-Macaranas, and Ella Patterson of Robinson Secondary for Costumes for Head Over Heels; Talia Holzman of South Lakes High for sets for Crazy for You; Karina Yakubisin of South Lakes High for choreography and Dancer in a Female Role in Crazy for You; Dominique Monette of South County High for stage management of Puffs; Luca He, Lucas Kelly, Jane Sullivan and Conner Tone of Langley High for stage crew of Freaky Friday; Follies Girls of South Lakes High for Ensemble in a Play for Crazy for You; Mary Ulses of James Madison High for Featured Actor in a Female Rose for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Cyrus Rivers of TJHSST for Featured Actor in a Male Role for Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical; August Rivers of South Lakes High for Dancer in a Male Role in Crazy for You; Conor Farah of Langley High for Male Vocalist in Freaky Friday; Logan Baker of Fairfax High for Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play in Puffs; Ryan Lien of TJHSST for Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical in Raold Dah’s Matilda the Musical; Jonah Uffelman of James Madison High for Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Emma Harris of Herndon High for Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Play in Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding; Anna Rae Eppard of South County High for Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play in Puffs; Melanie Becker of Bishop Ireton High for Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Musical in Anastasia; Liesl Winternitz of Lake Braddock Secondary for Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play in The Heidi Chronicles; “I’ve Got Rhythm” for Song in South Lake High’s performance of Crazy for You; McLean High’s Airness High School Edition for Play; and South Lakes High’s Crazy for You for Musical.
Cappies is a unique collaborative program for journalism and theatre students. Trained student critics review Cappies designated high school shows throughout the year. The best-written reviews are published in the local press. At the end of the season, the student critics vote for who of their peers should be recognized for awards. The Cappies critics are ambassadors for high school theatre and spread the word about the value and fun of participating in theatre.
