Irish-American singer Aoife O’Donovan is a beloved performer who has found critical success as the lead singer for the string band Crooked Still and as co-founder of the Grammy Award-winning female folk trio, I’m with Her.
The singer/songwriter has also released three successful solo albums, and is the featured vocalist on The Goat Rodeo Sessions with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile.
Rather than let the pandemic slow her down, O’Donovan has remained active.
“It’s been hard, but I’ve been extremely busy recording and writing and channeling all of my creative output into those realms of my work, which has been really great,” she said. “I’m fortunate that I’ve gotten to write and record so much music, and I’ve also gotten to play a couple of shows as the pandemic has went on—maybe four or five outdoor shows in the last couple of months, but I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on the road.”
She’ll be playing some of her solo stuff with members of the Knights, at Wolf Trap July 28. Although O’Donovan has performed at the venue many times, this is the first time she’ll be headlining a solo show, having previously been there with Prairie Home Companion and a tour called American Acoustic in 2017.
“This is really the start of my tour; I’ll be doing a few shows in Massachusetts earlier in the week and then head down to Wolf Trap, so that’s really exciting,” she said. “It’s going to be a special show because it will be the D.C.-area premiere of a piece that I wrote and performed back in May, in honor of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote.”
The 20-minute long cycle, called “America Come,” is inspired by the work and words of Carrie Chapman Catt, a suffragette of the movement.
“It’s a really cool piece, and I’ll have a small chamber orchestra with me, as well as bass and drums,” O’Donovan said. “We’ve gotten to play this twice now, and I’m really proud of it and feel like it’s a really powerful piece of music. Getting to play this outside in July is going to be really powerful.”
She’ll also be playing other songs from her repertoire—both new and fan favorites.
“I’ll play a mixture of things but some new covers, and a bunch of original music from some new music that has not been released yet and from my records,” O’Donovan said. “I’ve missed so much the experience of communicating with other musicians on stage and communicating with an audience. It’s going to be fabulous to be doing this again.”
O’Donovan grew up in a really musical family and felt compelled to enter the music biz because it’s the thing that brings her the most joy in life.
“It’s just something that I really love to do, and I feel so fortunate that I get to sustain a career out of it,” she said. “It can be a crazy lifestyle—the travelling, the amount of work you need to put into it to make a living—but the reward when you’re up on stage and making music in front of other people is unlike anything else.”
Wolf Trap continues to offer limited-capacity seating, and being outdoors in a safe environment makes for a perfect night for music.
“If people are looking for something safe to do, and want to see something inspiring, I hope they will choose my show because it’s going to be a great night,” O’Donovan said. “Overall, I hope people will continue to support as much live music as possible, especially with Wolf Trap putting on so many great shows this summer.”
Touring isn’t the only exciting thing on O’Donovan’s plate in 2021, though she does have new dates being added weekly and a European tour scheduled for early 2022.
“I also have a lot of new music about to be released, and am looking forward to debuting this new music that I’ve been working on the last 15 months,” she said.
