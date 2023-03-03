During the pandemic Andrew Litterst took up an old hobby, building with LEGOs, and it really paid off. In February, he was crowned the Lego Discovery Center D.C. master model builder. The title came with a Lego trophy cup, and a confetti like shower of Lego bricks.
Litterst, a former Fairfax County high school science teacher, sent his resume in response to a job posting. He was eventually contacted and asked to create a free form build that represented the nation’s capital, and send in a short video explaining it.
“There are so many obvious things to build that it becomes a difficult decision to make. I love the downtown area, I love the National Mall, so what I built was the Washington Monument, the Reflecting Pool, and the Lincoln Memorial down at the other end,” Litterst said. “For the Lincoln Memorial, I didn’t have a good mini figure to put in the chair, so I did end up putting Darth Vader in President [Abraham] Lincoln’s seat with a couple of columns of flames coming up on either side. Probably very unpatriotic of me, but you know a little bit of fun flavor there.”
That fun flavor worked in Litterst’s favor; he was invited to compete at Brick Factor, an intense national competition that involved three rounds of Lego builds. The 14 contestants were judged by a panel of specialists, including local celebrities, and a crew of LEGO mini builders. The mini builders are six local children who will be working with Litterst as brand ambassadors for a year.
As the new master model builder, Litterst will make public appearances, and be responsible for creating, building and maintaining all the center’s builds. It will also allow him to teach fun, interactive classes to visitors.
“I’ve been saying that LEGOs is kind of the embodiment of the scientific method. You’ve got a problem, or a question, in this case a certain design you want to build. You think about it, you do a little research,” explained Litterst. “Just like with the scientific method, sometimes your procedure goes exactly as planned and you’ve got a creation that you’re super proud of right off the bat. More often than not your original design isn’t quite what you’re shooting for so you tear it down, you start over. You learn from the first build. You try something new. If it doesn’t work you do it again, learning from your mistakes once again. I think it’s a really good way to get kids involved in STEM programs. Kind of a good approach to solving problems.”
Litterst gave some tips for anyone trying to get started on their own freeform LEGO build.
“Obviously there is no right or wrong idea when it comes to making builds. In my own experience, a good build is something that is creative, and that you’re really proud of after you have completed building it.”
Litterst explained his process for creating a model. He starts with an idea. Then creates a rough draft, without any real details. “It’s kind of like sculpting with any other medium. You start with a big general idea, and you add the finer details, and pieces from there.”
There are apps and YouTube tutorials that can help anyone as they move from idea to reality. Litterst encourages people to just “build away.” If you need a little help, there is one more thing you can do.
“You could always head on down to the Lego Discovery Center and talk to your local master model builder if you were looking for some inspiration in person, of course,” joked Litterst. Visitors will have to wait until summer, when the attraction opens, to get those in person pointers. Then, Litterst will be there ready to help.
