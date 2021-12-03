Grammy Winners reunited for Holiday Show at Capital One Hall
Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith have the type of chemistry that can only come from more than three decades of friendship, which is why the pair’s annual holiday concert is highly anticipated by their fans each year.
“The last time we toured, we did it with a full orchestra, but we are touring theatres this time with an extended band,” Grant said. “I do know from my experience doing Christmas shows with my husband every year, that this is going to be more intimate and that’s beautiful.”
One of those stops will be to the Capital One Hall in Tysons on December 3, when the longtime friends and Christian superstars perform a collection of Christmas music and audience favorites from each of their repertoires.
During her career, Grant has sold more than 30 million albums, known for performing contemporary Christian music and a successful crossover to pop, earning six Grammy Awards along the way. She was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Smith has sold more than 18 million albums, known mostly for his Christian recordings, which has earned him three Grammy Awards over his career. He recently released “Worship Forever,” an update of his popular 2001 “Worship” album, now with a full orchestra behind the music.
Grant also has released five successful Christmas albums, one of which even spawned her own Christmas-themed TV special. Smith has four Christmas albums of his own, most recently, “Michael W. Smith & Friends: The Spirit of Christmas,” which of course includes Grant as a guest.
“Because we’ve been friends for so long, the tone of the whole concert is friendship, togetherness and love,” Grant said. “He’s like a ray of light. I hope that’s the emotional tone of the evening, camaraderie and welcome.”
During the pandemic, Grant and her husband—country star Vince Gill—took some rare downtime together, and it was the longest the couple had been at home together in their 20-plus years of marriage.
“It deepened our friendship exponentially,” she said. “We’re not the typical couple—we’re both out there touring—but we were able to spend a lot of family time together.”
But there were some dark moments as well. The couple did lose a dear friend to COVID, and Grant had to undergo open heart surgery in June 2020 for something called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return.
“I did think about how many young artists who were just gaining momentum, and we did what we could to support young musicians,” Grant said. “We wanted to help and find some good things in COVID.”
As we approach Christmas, Grant is feeling better than ever, coming off a fall tour and getting ready to embark on the Christmas tour with Smith.
“I just love being back out there; the first two shows, which I believe were in August, I couldn’t get through a sound check without choking up,” she said. “It was so emotional. And I still find that. Even with most of the audiences we are singing to being fully masked, we can see that heartfelt emotion.”
The Christmas season has always meant so much to Grant and she looks forward to December every year.
“For all kinds of reasons, so much emphasis is placed on Christmas,” Grant said. “Obviously, in the faith world, it’s a milestone for being the birth of Jesus. In the advertising world and the fiscal world, it’s an onslaught to the senses. From a performer’s standpoint, and a woman and a mom, I know what I long for is a way for my family to gather. And when you’re talking multi-generational, it’s tricky. On stage, I try to create the emotional art, bringing the hope, laughter and nostalgia of the season.”
Grant looks forward to the upcoming show and thanks people for supporting live music and all the people it takes to create a live show. She promises the Capital One Hall concert will be a night to remember.
“If you’re looking for a magic connection time with your family, start December off right and spend the evening with us,” she said.
