When Fairfax County author Ada Ari had her first daughter she realized that something was missing in the books she was reading to her. Unlike European fairy tales that were written down, the stories that Ari was told as a child, in her native Nigeria, were nowhere to be found.
“You know that saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ that came from Africa,” said Ari. “It wasn’t uncommon to see a whole bunch of kids from the neighborhood all together in one person’s house, and kind of like one adult watching over them, and things like that, or elders as we called them. One of the things the elders would do to us, they’d always sit us around and tell us stories orally, and we’d just be so wrapped up in stories, our imaginations were just going wild.”
Ari decided to write down the stories she’d grown up with to save them for posterity. She began going to schools to read her books to the kids. It was at these events that she realized there was potential for so much more. Now Ari partners with schools, libraries, and even public spaces like Nordstroms to create immersive experiences for children, middle schoolers, and high schoolers. It is a chance for them to learn more about various countries in Africa.
“In addition to telling the story I’m telling you about where it came from and I’m speaking a little bit about the culture and traditions of the people that brought the story to us,” Ari explained.
The events give kids the chance to feel and touch things from another part of the world, like a Kente cloth from Ghana. Ari does not have a set curriculum, but she does work with school administrators, and teachers. She is often asked to return for multiple sessions to highlight stories, and cultural traditions from different countries.
Ari remembered studying World History when she was younger, but that was mostly European history, with a smattering of other continents thrown in. She doesn’t fault that way of teaching, but thinks that today, the world is more global than it was even in the 1990s. Now, schools are looking for experts to broaden their historical knowledge. Finding experts who understand the differences across Africa can be challenging.
“We’re living in a time where it’s so important to raise global citizens, because no matter where you live the chances of you coming across someone from a different background has increased significantly.”
Ari’s presentations offer American children a wider view of the world to possibly one day explore.
“I bring a bunch of different artifacts. One of them that I bring especially for local readings is the Ashanti Golden Stool. I have a replica of it,” said Ari. “I can’t tell you how many times [children are] like where can I find the golden stool, and I tell them that the real one is in Ghana, and they say, ‘I want to visit Ghana. I want to go and see the golden stool. I want to sit on the golden stool.’ I’m listening to children who would otherwise ordinarily not think about Africa who would probably not think to travel there.”
Now these kids are “saying that they want to travel to these particular countries and see specific things that they’re learning about. These experiences will last with them in their memory somewhere…Suddenly they’re teenagers, or they’re in college and they’re now looking for opportunities to go Ghana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.