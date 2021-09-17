The NoVA-based rock band plays everything from Beatles to The Partridge Family
Tom Godsman and Jack Albert have been friends for 25 years and playing music together for as long as they can remember. Together with Brad Davis, the trio comprises Accidental Charm, a Northern Virginia/DMV-based pop rock band that is rooted in the vocal-harmony-filled classic rock from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Accidental Charm began as a four-piece band in 1999, but after one of the original founders left, the remaining guys couldn’t find someone to fit in and decided to just go at it as the trio.
“All three of us sing lead and sing backup, so for most of our songs, you will hear three people singing to one extent or another, so there’s some great harmony work,” Godsman said. “Tom is very clever about how to play non-guitar parts on the guitar.”
The band plays all of its gigs in the DMV region, with favorite spots being JV’s in Falls Church, Hershey’s Restaurant & Bar in Gaithersburg, Md., and The Music Café in Damascus, Md.
“When we play clubs, we’ll do most covers, but we have a CD with originals available, and if anyone wants to put some money into the tip jar and take one, we’ve put a lot of work into our original material,” said Albert, who has been a fixture on the local music scene for almost 30 years. “But playing live, we just try to make it as entertaining as possible for those coming out.”
Accidental Charm will make its first appearance ever at the State Theatre September 19.
“We’re considered classic rock, but we also try to play songs that were very popular but also have often been forgotten,” said Godsman, who also plays in the local Beatles cover band, The Apple Core. “When people hear them, they love them and are familiar with them, but haven’t heard them in a long, long time.”
Each set also includes a number of medleys featuring songs from an array of popular artists over the years. You might hear a Beatles tune blended with a Who tune with a little Partridge Family mixed in.
“Those are really fun because people don’t know what’s coming next,” Albert said. “That’s pretty much a calling card for us.”
A crowd favorite is “Turning Japanese” by the Vapers, and other artists covered include Queen, Neil Diamond, The Rolling Stones, and much more.
The band was one of the first in the area to cancel gigs last March, bailing on a March 18 gig because they knew something bad was coming. A week or two later, pretty much every other band followed suit.
“It’s been a long year and a half,” Albert said.
During the pandemic, the band stopped rehearsing together to be careful but was able to put together a couple of virtual videos by playing parts at home, with Albert combining them into a working video.
“I wrote a song at the beginning of the pandemic, about the pandemic, and I was just singing into my phone and I sent it to Jack, and he has the studio, and he was able to put it all together,” Godsman said. “It was an interesting project.”
Accidental Charm is back playing now, taking all the precautions necessary to put on a safe and fun show for its fans.
“It’s great to be back,” Albert said. “I enjoy the musical expression and showing the work that we put into the arrangements that we do. We work hard and put a lot of time into it, so it’s very satisfying to execute on that.”
One of the things Godsman enjoys hearing is when someone at a show comes up to him and says something along the lines of, “I can’t believe you get that much sound out of three people.”
“When that happens, I feel like my job here is done,” he said.
At the upcoming State Theatre gig, the band promises a lot of “dance-along, sing-along” music.
“You can’t not have a good time,” Albert said.
To view Accidental Charm’s latest video, visit https://bit.ly/3zbNcLK.
