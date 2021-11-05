Aaron Lee Tasjan has been making a name for himself in the music biz for more than 15 years, and though he’s never been shy about talking about his love life in dating both men and women, his song repertoire has never really embraced his identity.
That all changed with the release of his third album earlier this year, with “Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!” containing three songs with lyrics touching on the important LGBTQ themes from his life and exploring his sexuality.
“It’s very much a part of my identity and who I am, my queerness,” he said. “It’s a part of myself that I am sharing to acknowledge who I am. I think it’s important because it’s continuing to open doors for new generations of artists to walk inside, so artists can be accepted from out of the gate.”
And while listeners might think that some of his songs were inspired by the pandemic, Tasjan noted that it’s an album that he had planned pre-pandemic and it’s full of honesty and his views of the world around him.
Tasjan plays Jammin Java November 6, just a few months after wowing our area with a performance at The Birchmere. This is the fourth time he’s been invited to perform at the popular Vienna stage, and he’s thrilled to be back.
“Jammin Java is just a great room for songwriters; it’s an ideal setting for the kind of music I do, which is story songs,” Tasjan said. “These could be stories of things I’ve observed directly from my own life, and I find the audience there is really engaged and coming there for this experience of great songs and stories.”
He enjoys the “spontaneous moments” at concerts and might pull up a musician friend on stage to do something spur of the moment. And he doesn’t create a set list, letting the audience guide him to where he’s going to go on the night.
“I tell a lot of stories on stage about how the songs came to be or where I was in my life when I wrote the songs,” Tasjan said. “Musically, I really mix it up. I play acoustic guitar but I also do an electric guitar, electric mandolin, piano, organ, and I just go from thing to thing.”
Although he didn’t sing or play an instrument as a child, Tasjan somehow always felt drawn to music.
“I was always obsessed with music, and even before I tried to sing, I would take my little league baseball bat and turn it into a guitar and do things like that,” he said. “When I was 10 years old, my family went on vacation and I found a guitar pick in the apartment we were staying in, and I carried that around with me for three years before I even owned or played a guitar.”
Once he did pick up the guitar, he knew it was meant to be, and the lyrics of songs came quickly.
“I used to think about a lot of life’s deep questions from a very young age and music plugged all the holes of my life in, and made me feel like a person who could survive storms,” he said.
Tasjan began in the industry as one of the founding members of the glam-rock band Semi Precious Weapons. From there, he started as a New York-based session musician and freelance guitarist who worked with the likes of the New York Dolls, Marc Cohn and Jack White. He finally embarked on a solo career about seven years ago when he moved to Nashville.
“I started playing the music I was exposed to as a kid, mainly the Travelling Wilburys,” he said. “Finding that music really opened a lot of doors at once. I have a lot of stylistic capabilities when it comes to music and I can translate a lot of styles because I have a specific lyrical voice.”
Once his tour ends, Tasjan will approach the new year looking for his next record deal and continuing to write music that matters and is true to himself.
