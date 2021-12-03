“We love our bread, we love our butter, but most of all we love each other!” exclaimed Tina and the Vitale family at the convincing wedding reception on the stage of Herndon High School.
Set in Queens, New York, 1991, and written by The Artificial Theatre Company, “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” is a unique comedic show that encapsulated the personalities and interactions of two stereotypical Italian families joining into one. The whole cast interacted with the audience throughout the show as if they were welcome guests at the wedding. With a large cast consisting of waiters, band members, wedding guests, a bride, a groom, and more, Herndon High School was able to beautifully perform this scripted and improvised show.
The play revolved around Lulu Megahed as Tina Vitale and Yali Miranda as Tony Nunzio, whose personalities complemented each other. Megahed played an energetic and excited new bride who was not afraid to speak her mind. Also, Megahed never strayed from the strong Queens accent and interacted with the audience throughout the night, making them feel as if they were a part of the family. Miranda, on the other hand, played a more timid and nervous groom. Although Tony began as a nervous wreck, Miranda developed the character throughout the show and became confident enough to stand up for Tina when the ex-boyfriend Michael (played by David Wrigley) tried to win Tina back.
Augustus Wood as Johnny and Emma Harris as Connie had the audience laughing the whole show. Wood did an incredible job as Tony’s flirtatious little brother/groomsman. He was so committed to the role that from the beginning of the show to the bows and throughout, Wood never broke character. Whether Wood was showing off some fantastic dance moves or “hitting on” some of the audience members, they were constantly doing a fantastic job of conveying the character of Johnny. Emma Harris portrayed Connie as the sassy, pregnant, maid of honor. Harris did an amazing job interacting with the audience and keeping the energy up throughout the show. When all chaos broke loose after an argument between Connie and Tina, Harris changed from energetic to argumentative and had the whole audience rooting for Connie in the battle of the bridesmaids. Additionally, Father Mark played by Tommy Maxson did a wonderful job unfolding from an orderly and pious priest to a sloppy drunk.
The technical aspects of the show deserve praise as they set the mood for the entire production and completed the wedding environment. Costumes by Chloe Thompson, Augustus Wood, Lauren Tucker, and Katie Hancock were perfect for the 1990s and showed the character’s personalities while also being wedding-appropriate. Additionally, the sound crew (Wilson Purdue and Liam Nowak) handled the number of microphones incredibly as the audience could hear every member of the cast the entire show. Song choices such as Karma Chameleon and Fly Me to the Moon (sung by Lainey Bradley) set the mood for each scene. Lastly, the lighting design done by David Wrigley, Zach Wemyss, and Emmy Tublin perfectly fit each scene. For example, during the fight scene, the scrim was red and at one point in the show, it was even the colors of the Italian flag.
“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” was one like none other. The amount of detail in the technical aspects and the actor’s ability to improv for hours made the show unforgettable.
