George Mason University’s School of Dance is finally returning to live performances after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s coming back in a big way.
The school’s Gala concerts, March 25-26 at the Center for the Arts in Fairfax will showcase the talents of students as they perform four challenging works choreographed by some of the most esteemed names in dance.
“This is our first live and in-person dance company Gala since 2019,” said Karen Reedy, director of GMU’s School of Dance, adding that last year’s Gala was presented virtually. “In 2020, students went away for spring break and were supposed to come back and perform, but the world kind of shut down right there before the performance in 2020. So, everyone’s really excited to be back in this theater with a live audience.”
The Gala will performances will feature works selected by guest artists who collaborate with students who are selected to participate in a residency.
“These are internationally-renowned choreographers that are our majors are working with, so it’s a major highlight of our year,” Reedy said.
The visiting artists include Camille A. Brown, who is well known for creating works that reclaim the cultural narratives of African-American identity. She recently co-directed and choreographed New York Opera’s production of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”, choreographed the Metropolitan’s staging of “Porgy and Bess” and is directing a revival of “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” scheduled to open on Broadway April 1.
Brown’s work for the Gala, “City of Rain,” will follow intermission and conclude the evening.
“It’s a really, really impactful work,” Reedy said. “Camille A. Brown has been in the news a lot lately. She’s quite a force as a choreographer and we’re very, very fortunate to have her work on this program. Her company will actually be performing in April at the same Center for the Arts.”
Brown created “City of Rain” for her company, and it’s inspired by the death of a friend of hers.
“He woke up one day paralyzed,” Reedy said. “He was a dancer as well and this work deals with grief and it is a work that is extremely powerful. Her use of rhythm is quite stunning. So you’ll see a lot of variety of influences in her work, definitely, an African-based modern blend of modern styles, contemporary styles, and the rhythmic component is very strong.”
The show will open with “Parade” by Larry Keigwin of Keigwin + Company, which has performed at The Kennedy Center, The Joyce Theater, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, and the New York City Center.
“His piece that will open the program is a work for 20 dancers and it is extremely exuberant and extremely high energy,” Reedy said. “The curtain will open and these dancers are costumed in red tracksuits. And we’re starting with this work as a way to lift our spirits and kind of come out of it.”
The Gala’s second piece is a duet choreographed by Alejandro Cerrudo, and it’s an excerpt from his “Silent Ghost” and will feature the talents of Michael Cherry, a Fairfax native.
The gala also will include a premiere of a piece by heritage professor, Christopher d’Amboise.
“He actually started the work before 2020 Gala and he has a kind of reimagined the work, so this is a new creation for this concert,” Reedy said. “He’s particularly influenced by the passing of his father, Jacques d’Amboise, who is an icon in ballet, and so they are definitely going to be some references there to look for.”
Everyone is excited to bring people back to live dance, not only returning patrons but new people who have an opportunity to experience what she describes as the power and humanity of dance.
“Our school of dance is very much committed to the intersection of the academic and the professional,” Reedy said. “We’re very much about continuously being relevant in our field and continuing to move forward with the field. And we believe strongly that in addition to the world-class faculty that we have here, it’s extremely important for our students to interact and rehearse with and perform works by leading choreographers of our time. Real-life, real-world experience for them.”
Which is resulting in real, in-person experiences for audiences as well.
