Welcome fellow wizards to the famous school of magic for the Smarts, Braves, Snakes, and the Puffs. South County High School’s production of “Puffs (Two Act Edition for Young Wizards)” shows what it means to be a part of the Puff house and the joy of their famous Puff “Hi!!!”. “Puffs (Two Act Edition for Young Wizards)”, written by Matt Cox, first premiered in 2015 and has run off-Broadway until 2019.
“Puffs” tells the story of a lesser-known orphan, Wayne Hopkins, and his friends, Megan and Oliver, as they grow to become great wizards while living in the shadows of the other houses. In their seven-year adventure, Wayne and friends learn how to cast spells, go to Halloween dances, and try to get third place at the House Cup, all while discovering what makes a Puff special.
Noah Pflugrath, who played Narrator, was able to set the mood and encapsulate the magical tones of the show from the very start as the story’s narrator. Although playing a character without much to play from, Pflugrath was able to personalize his character and fit right in with the others. Zach Patel, who played Wayne Hopkins, had a fascinating interpretation of Wayne and created many dynamic relationships with the other actors. Patel was also able to demonstrate Wayne’s character growth and range of emotion in the show, going from an enthusiastic teen wizard to a more somber attitude, and finally to a grown proud Puff.
Another memorable character was Cedric/Mr.Voldy, played by Rae Eppard. Between the inspirational and joyful Cedric, along with the evil but comedic Mr.Voldy, Eppard was able to portray two different but equally engaging characters with many memorable moments. The ensemble as a whole was united and had great energy throughout. Between the unique and fun members of the Puff House to the talented and synchronous movements of the Bathroom Ballerinas, each actor worked together to create a powerful and magical world, showing how even an underdog can be a hero.
The technical aspects of the show were well executed and each helped set the magical tones of the show. The lighting, led by Sarah Khalil, was used to create many of the magical spells as well as setting the atmosphere of each moment. This was shown with the use of quick light cues when casting a specific spell as well as the use of green light for Mr. Voldy to convey the evil character. The transitions from brighter yellow hues to darker blues also visualized the growth in the story, making each moment more impactful. Another aspect that helped create the magical tones were the unique and innovative props, led by Emma Skog. Between the cup of fire, Leanne’s teddy bear, and the grand dragon egg, each prop was creatively made and added depth to the characters and story.
As a whole, South County’s talented cast and crew worked together to create an inspirational and magical piece that redefines what makes a hero. Being a Puff is something any wizard should be proud of, so remember to give a confident Puff’s “Hi!!!” when watching South County High School’s “Puffs (Two Act Edition for Young Wizards)”.
