Fresh off two Grammy nominations last month for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album, Samara Joy is having a year to remember.
Her debut album, “Linger Awhile” has been a critical and commercial darling and the 23-year-old is being hailed as the next jazz singing sensation by Verve Records.
“The nominations were definitely a sort of confirmation that I’m in the right place,” Joy said. “The plans that I had for recording and moving forward weren’t changed, but to be acknowledged on that scale was pretty crazy. I’m still coming to terms with it.”
Joy’s tour went great and she had the chance to play at different venues, open for Tom Jones in Italy and really get a handle on what being a professional musician entails.
“I just love it all,” she said. “Next year I will be doing a jazz cruise, which I’m really excited about, and there will be even more gigs.”
Joy will perform at a special holiday-themed concert, “A Joyful Holiday,” at The Birchmere Dec. 20. She’ll be singing her recently-released holiday single, “Warm in December,” plus favorites for this time of year.
“I’m very excited for this holiday show, and I’ll be singing a couple of standards, though the focus of the show will be about family, which is what the holidays are about,” she said. “I’ll be singing with my family and doing some well-known Christmas songs and singing with the people who I love to sing with the most.”
That family has quite the musical heritage, stretching back to her grandparents Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, both of whom performed with the Philadelphia gospel group the Savettes, and runs through her father, who is a singer, songwriter, and producer.
“I’ve sang with my family a lot, but this is the first time as part of a tour,” Joy said. “For people who enjoy the holidays and listening to good songs about the holidays, this is the time to come out.”
She chose to record “Warm in December,” because it was a holiday tune that she found wasn’t recorded too often.
“We all love the classic Christmas songs, but I wanted one that wasn’t as well known and something to add to the amazing songs that were already in the Christmas rep,” Joy said.
Growing up in the Bronx, her household was filled with music from her parent’s childhoods, so standards became the norm on her stereo. Joy regularly sang at church and with the jazz band at Fordham High School for the Arts, where she won Best Vocalist at JALC’s Essentially Ellington competition. There was no doubt she would go on to study music in college.
“So, while I was introduced to jazz music in high school, SUNY Purchase was my real introduction to jazz through my peers and professors and the excellent program they have there,” Joy said. “Because I was exposed to it in a way I never was before, it made me want to learn more about it.”
She rose to fame quickly, garnering millions of TikTok likes and making notable appearances on TV, cementing her status as the first Gen Z jazz singing star. Joy would love to help other young people fall in love with jazz the way she has.
“For a lot of young people, there’s no guarantee that they will like it, but I hope that through me, and through my passion for it, that they give it a chance,” she said. “I think maybe people connect with the fact that I’m not faking it, that I already feel embedded in it. Maybe I’m able to reach people in person and on social media because it’s real.”
She knows that at 22, there’s still a whole left for her to learn and accomplish and she relishes the opportunity to do more in the music world.
“I’m still very much a student, even though I’ve graduated,” Joy said. “So I know this is only the beginning… there is much, much more to come.”
