Drew and Ellie Holcomb together again at The Birchmere
The Birchmere is a legendary venue that has hosted concerts by some of the biggest names in music over the years, and it has turned out to be a very special place for Drew and Ellie Holcomb.
The couple has been making music together since Ellie was a member of Drew’s band, the Neighbors. Then in 2012, she took a break to raise their kids. But Ellie and Drew missed playing together, so they started playing together on a separate acoustic tour each year.
“It’s a fun night,” Drew Holcomb said. “It’s a little wheels-off—we do the setlist every night and then take requests, and then see where things take us.”
The couple will present An Evening with Drew and Ellie Holcomb, The Residency Tour, for three nights at The Birchmere in Alexandria, March 30 to April 1.
“The Birchmere has been home to the show for four years,” Holcomb said. “And this year, we switched it up from the normal tour to the residency idea and we’ll do three nights there. It’s one of our favorite listening rooms in the country and we’re just thrilled to be back.”
Over the past two decades, Ellie and Drew have recorded together and shared the stage during countless shows, and Drew can’t imagine their life together without music.
“To get to be on stage and sing together, it’s kind of a bloodline in our relationship,” he said. “We also want our kids to see what it’s like to see us on stage together. I don’t know how to describe it other than to say it’s kind of who we are and it’s important to us.”
Fans who take in the show can expect to hear some of the couple’s more well-known songs, as well as a few surprises.
“I come from the school of thought that if you have songs that are really popular, you’d be a fool not to play them because that’s typically why people are coming out,” Holcomb said. “There are songs in our repertoire that have sort of stood the test of time, and so we definitely try to hit those. But also, over the last five years, Ellie and I together have released about dozen-and-a-half songs, so we pull heavily from that batch of songs, as well. The request piece is a fun thing for us, it’s a challenge and surprise to see what people yell out and see if we can hit the curve ball. It’s a fun way to make the audience part of the show.”
The couple released a new song in January, titled “Bones,” and Ellie released “Canyon,” an album of Christian-themed songs in 2021. Drew also has a new album on the way, “Strangers No More,” which he recorded with his band, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, and which will be released in June.
The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be busy for Drew, as his band will tour with Darius Rucker, best known as the leader of Hootie & the Blowfish, which will include a stop at the Anthem in Washington D.C. in June. The Neighbors will also perform at such noteworthy festivals as the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., and Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Ky., in September.
“This is probably going to be the busiest year I’ve had in a decade,” Holcomb said. “That’s coming on the post-COVID blaze, with a lot of creativity, a lot of writing, and a lot of touring. Having a lot of stuff taken away from us temporarily during COVID gave me a lot of gratitude for it. I couldn’t be more excited to be back out on stage and back in the studio putting out music.”
Drew and Ellie Holcomb enjoy having a devoted following of fans who come out to see their acoustic shows each year, and Drew credits that to the relationship between the musicians and the audience.
“I think it feels very hospitable,” he said. “It feels like we write songs to give them away. That’s sort of what music is and what art is—you put something in the world and let other people take it and weave it into the fabric of their own lives. But at the same time, we do that without taking ourselves too seriously, so our shows are pretty fun. I think that’s why people keep coming and why we’ve kept growing. We’re thankful for that and we always welcome new folks into this sort of family.”
