The iconic story by Dylan Thomas to be staged in Vienna and Tysons
The poem “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” was written by renowned Welsh Poet Dylan Thomas in 1955, and has become a favorite piece of prose for many families during the holiday season.
Emerging from an earlier piece Thomas wrote for BBC Radio in 1952, the poem is an anecdotal reminiscence of a Christmas from the viewpoint of a young boy, depicting a nostalgic and simpler time.
In 1987, the iconic story was adapted into a musical, and this holiday season those in our area will have the chance to see this wonderful show in both Tysons and Vienna.
“Two really great theatre people—Jeremy Brooks and Adrian Mitchell—adapted it to the stage, and while they kept a lot of Dylan’s beautiful language, they added dialogue, they fleshed out characters a little more and they added songs,” said Jessie Roberts, who is directing the production. “The songs are mostly Christmas carols with altered lyrics to fit the storyline, and some Welsh traditional music also, which is pretty neat.”
The story is about a family celebrating the holidays with their friends. It was first produced in 1982 and Roberts was excited to bring it to the area.
“It’s so charming, and I don’t know why people don’t do it more,” she said. “I’ve loved Dylan Thomas all my life and this just seemed like the perfect opportunity to bring this story to the stage.”
“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” stars Sarah Cusenza as Dylan Thomas, who plays the poet as both an adult and a child.
“She’s just wonderful in the role,” Roberts said. “Sarah’s mother Sally is also in the show. And we have another family bond with a father/son team of Chad and AJ Murray, so that’s kind of nice to have family in a family show.”
Others in the cast are Matt Baughman, Abigail DeGennaro, Shayne Gardner, Carleigh Jones, Julia Leipertz, Jennifer Levy, Kathy Ohlhaber, Gregory Patti, Jon Roberts, Emmanuel Taye and Porter Welch.
“A lot of these faces will be familiar to people who go to community theatre in our area,” Roberts said. “I have four high schoolers, one George Mason student and some adults who are really nice on stage.”
There are projections throughout the show, which Roberts added sets the theme and mood and really gets people into the Christmas spirit.
Last year at this time, there were very few Christmas shows that people could see live, so this musical is a great way for families to get into the holiday season and enjoy some fun.
“What this show does is evoke memories,” Roberts said. “While they may not be memories of those who are coming to see the show, hopefully they trigger some good memories of past Christmases and holidays that they’ve shared. Especially after the past year.”
Plus, she noted, a live performance is so much different than watching a movie or a streaming event.
“Nothing can compare to it as far as a satisfying emotional experience,” Roberts said. “This is a happy play with a couple of slightly sobering moments in it, but it’s mostly fun.”
“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” will play Tysons new Capital One Hall from December 10-12, with a 7:30 p.m. performance on the Friday; 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
This is the first theatrical show that will be performed in the venue’s black box theatre known as “The Vault.”
The show will also be staged at the Vienna Community Center as part of the Vienna Theatre Company’s season on December 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., with a shorter version at 10 a.m. on December 18 and 19 for little ones.
“This is a family who is getting together to sing songs, and sometimes they’re off key, and sometimes they’re not, but that’s part of the charm of it,” Roberts said. “It’s like if your family got together and sang Christmas carols. This is a beautiful way to welcome in the holiday season.”
