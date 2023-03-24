Blue: the color of hope- free, rolling skies. Blue: the color of tranquility- waves dependably washing to shore. Blue: the color of roses- a harrowing reminder of being different. Blue: the color of memories- a sad wash staining an already somber past. This is the New School of Northern Virginia’s invitation to their production of The Glass Menagerie- full of tender dualities.
Tennessee Williams’s “The Glass Menagerie” is a meditative play following the Wingfield family, consisting of an overprotective mother, Amanda, debilitating sister, Laura, and pessimistic son, Tom, as they navigate a ruptured family dynamic. Modeled after Williams’s own family story, the play creates a solemn backdrop where stressful moments pair with sober silence. Written in 1944, the poetic tale propelled Williams to success, garnering a New York Drama Critic Choice Award in 1945, and titling him as a “father” of American Theatre.
Amanda’s husband’s absence drove her to desperately seek a husband for Laura (Emily Ocasio), and Mia Morgan’s depiction of the character gave depth to her tarnished past. Through sharp, confident strides and an upright posture, Morgan imbued a sense of stern conviction driven by anxiety. When discovering Laura had been lying to her, Morgan’s presence loomed over Ocasio, voice sharply punctuating an infuriated speech and hands striking the air with emphasis. Morgan, however, displayed humanity in solitude, implying the rashness stemmed from concern. When on the phone, Morgan’s posture relaxed to a gentle curve, soft voice, and lip quiver pleading to the other side of the line.
Constantly seen wringing her hands, twisting her hair, and porting a hunched posture, Ocasio created a character riddled by crippling fear. Ocasio sped through lines, each statement spouted with an urgency to return to silence. Her attention to detail was seen while still: one foot peaked under her robe, consistently turned inward to portray a physical disability. When playing with the glass figurines, Ocasio’s expression lifted into a tender smile, eyes wide in awe and childlike joy.
Ocasio’s timid performance was highlighted by Noah Freedman’s relaxed Jim. The Wingfields invited Jim over as a potential suitor for Laura. When sitting on the floor together, Ocasio scrunched into a ball, hands wrapped tightly around her knees, while Freedman sprawled on the floor, arms and legs casually draped. When dancing, Ocasio squirmed under Freedman’s hold, and he glided them through the dance. When announcing his engagement to “Betty”, Ocasio’s peaking hope shattered, returning to a timid expression while Freedman’s movements remained relaxed and unaffected.
The color “blue” weaved itself through the show: Laura’s disability nicknamed “blue roses” and Amanda’s cherished hometown named “Blue Mountain.” Laura’s condition unintentionally pierced through the world of the Wingfields. Jonas Walker and Ngyuen Dang’s set design and Jaiden Cranford’s costume design seamlessly laced these motifs. The one-room set was patchily painted sky blue-- Laura’s disability plastering the family’s walls with urgent desperation to find their notion of “normalcy.” Laura was styled in long, loose blue dresses- her disability masking her gentle, timid spirit. When Jim arrived at the Wingfield household, Amanda’s touch engulfed the costumes and set. The blank cloth on the daybed and Laura’s solid dress turned to a floral spread and robe, mimicking the flowered dress Amanda had donned earlier in the show. Amanda’s desperation to find Laura a dependable husband caused her to take on the role of a “bride” as she greeted Jim in a sequined wedding dress.
Somber and subdued, the New School of Northern Virginia’s cast and crew crafted a night of heart-wrenching, shattering emotion.
