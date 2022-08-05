This weekend Frying Pan Farm park will be full of people, games, and displays as Fairfax County’s 4-H Fair and Carnival returns for the first time since 2019. The event will have carnival rides, delicious food, Big Truck Night, farm demos, 4-H exhibits, and more.
“We’re very excited. This is our first full fair since Covid, and typically we have about 30,000 people come to our event, so I’m looking for the entire community to come out,” said India Pearson, the 4-H agent for Fairfax County. “We want to get as many people as we can outside, for kids in Northern Virginia to really see agriculture hands-on and up front.”
The 4-H fair and carnival will run through August 7. The carnival opens at 10 a.m. and closes between 8 and 10 p.m. each day. There will be exhibits and educational community tables open at different points during the day. On August 5, Big Truck Night, a display of big trucks, such as fire engines and dump trucks, returns from 5 to 7 p.m.
4-H stands for head, heart, hands and health. It is a youth development organization that focuses on teaching life skills in areas such as livestock, citizenship, creative arts, leadership, healthy living, outdoor education and STEM fields.
“It’s hands-on learning, and we want to make sure that we empower the kids with skills, leadership and other things, that they need as life skills,” said Pearson.
The 4-H program provides opportunities for students to pair with adults in different fields and get on-the-job experience in one of the four pillars of the program: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living, or STEM. This fair will display the work of the kids, ages 5 to 19, in the program, as well as exposing the public to agriculture, STEM, and other achievements by community members in Northern Virginia.
At the fair, there will be educational demonstrations and booths from community organizations, including a naturalist, master gardeners, bird experts and Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services, giving people the chance to learn more about these organizations in the community, and the natural world.
The 4-H students will be leading their own demonstrations, showing what they have been learning with the program. They will have horse, dog, and rabbit shows, and others will lead farm demonstrations like milking cows and goats.
“Our horses actually won states this year, so they will be doing a demonstration,” said Pearson. “The kids can take all of that knowledge they gained throughout the year and apply it to their demonstration.”
An exhibit barn will have submissions from 4-H kids and the public of anything ranging from tomatoes to robots. The submissions will be judged and people can win prizes. The carnival portion of the fair will have rides, food, and games, including giant yard games like checkers and cornhole.
“This is a hands-on thing for the kids. I like for the kids to be in the forefront, so you’ll see a lot of kids handling the in-person aspects of it,” said Pearson. “A lot of kids here in Northern Virginia have never seen a real cow. I want them to be able to know that they can be involved in things like that if they’re interested, as well as learn about other 4-H activities.”
