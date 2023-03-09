The chief civil rights attorney in the Virginia Attorney General’s Office sent a scathing letter today to the principal at Cooper Middle School, demanding the principal “cease and desist” racial discrimination in a college prep program run by Fairfax County Public Schools, rebuking the principal for violating state human rights laws and federal civil rights laws.
On Monday, the Fairfax County Times disclosed for the first time that staff at Cooper Middle School sent parents a letter on March 1, inviting eighth graders sign up for college prep with the school district’s College Partnership Program if they were “Black or African American students” or “Hispanic students, of one or more race.”
The program explicitly doesn’t mention Asian or white students as qualified for the program.
"It's shocking that we continue to find such blatant examples of racial and ethnic discrimination in the Fairfax County Public School System,” Miyares said in a statement. “Every student should be able to apply for the College Partnership Program and have the same opportunities as their peers, regardless of race."
"I demand that Cooper Middle School, its administrators, and anyone involved in this program stop this illegal discrimination immediately," Miyares continued.
Earlier this week, a Fairfax County Public Schools spokeswoman, Kathleen Miller, denied the program is racist and said it is “open to everyone/anyone.” On the school district’s official website, the program promotes students of all races, except Asian and white children, among its “typical” students. The Fairfax County Times has filed a public records request for more details about the demographics of students in the program and the chain of transmission for the letter that went out to Cooper Middle School parents, as community members ask if this is a school issue or district-wide problem.
“This is a great day for America!” said local mother Norma Margulies, the founder of a local initiative to encourage Hispanic students in science, technology, engineering and math and an advocate for merit-based educational opportunities that do not use racial litmus tests for admission.
Local father Glenn Miller, a lawyer who obtained the letter from a parent and shared it with the Fairfax County Times, said, “I'm glad that Attorney General Miyares is investigating this program. There needs to be accountability. The school board needs to be held accountable for these egregious violations of the law.”
“As long as Fairfax County Public Schools stubbornly continues to disregard the United States Constitution and violate the civil rights of Fairfax County residents, it is going to continue to find itself the subject of these sorts of inquiries,” Miller said. “Right now, Fairfax County Public Schools officials think there is an ‘equity’ exception to the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees equality under the law. There is no ‘equity’ exception.”
At this point, parents say, Fairfax County Public Schools has a history – or a “pattern and practice” – of systemic discrimination against Asian American students, a protected class under civil rights protections in the United States, and there is a growing chorus of parents asking the Virginia Department of Education to step in and take control of Fairfax County Public Schools.
The new letter to the Cooper principal, Lisa Barrow, was sent by Christine Lambrou Johnson, a senior assistant attorney general in the Virginia Office of the Attorney General and chief of the state’s Office of Civil Rights. Johnson copied the school district superintendent, Michelle Reid, and the school district’s counsel, John Foster, on the letter.
Already, Johnson is overseeing two investigations that Miyares opened earlier this year into the withholding of National Merit awards from students in many Fairfax County high schools, disparately impacting Asian American students, and the continuation of an admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology that federal judge Claude Hilton ruled in early 2022 is “patently unconstitutional,” illegal, racist and anti-Asian.
In the letter, Johnson wrote, “It has come to the attention of this Office that Cooper Middle School is engaging in conduct in contravention of the Virginia Human Rights Act, Va. Code § 2.2-3900 er seg., Va. Code $ 2.2-520 et seq., and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. It appears that Cooper Middle School is soliciting and selecting applicants to the College Partnership Program based on race, color, and national origin.”
Johnson noted, “In particular, on or about March 1, 2023 at 4:00:39 EST, Cooper Middle School emailed an invitation to Cooper Middle School parents stating: ‘Do you have an 8* grader who WANTS to go to college AND Do they fall into one or more of these categories?’”
She listed the categories: “Students who are the first in their family to attend college in the U.S.,” “Black or African American students,” “Hispanic students, of one or more race, “Students with disabilities,” “English learners” and “Economically disadvantaged students.”
Johnson quoted from the letter, which continued, “’If you do, PLEASE APPLY for Fairfax County's College Partnership Program.’”
In her letter of reprimand, Johnson, “The Virginia Human Rights Act prohibits unlawful discrimination on the basis of, inter alia, race, color, land national origin in places of public accommodation, including educational institutions. Va. Code § 2.2-3900(B)(I).”
Adding emphasis, she explained, “Educational institutions may not ‘refuse, withhold from, or deny any individual, or to attempt to refuse, withhold from, or deny any individual, directly or indirectly, any of the accommodations, advantages, facilities, services, or privileges made available in any place of public accommodation, or [] segregate or discriminate against any such person in the use thereof on the basis of those protected classes. § 2.2-3904(B).”
Johnson also said, “This matter is under inquiry by the Office of Civil Rights, Office of Attorney General pursuant to Va. Code § 2.2-520(C). Please cease and desist the illegal conduct of soliciting and selecting applicants to the College Partnership Program based on race, color, and national origin.”
She informed the principal that within six business days of the date of this letter, the principal must provide evidence that Cooper Middle School has “retracted and corrected the March 1, 2023 email inviting eighth graders to apply to the College Partnership Program” and begun “conducting the application process for the College Partnership Program in nondiscriminatory and legal manner.”
If the documentation isn’t provided by March 17, Johnson concluded, the Office of the Attorney General “intends to open an investigation pursuant to Va. Code § 2.2-520(C): § 2.2-3907.”
A former Wall Street Journal reporter, Asra Q. Nomani is the author of a new book, “Woke Army.” She is a senior fellow at Independent Women’s Network. She is reachable at asra@asranomani.com and @AsraNomani on Twitter.
