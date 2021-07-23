Tysons-based ANRA Technologies has partnered with the Hyundai Motor Group’s Urban Air Mobility Division to develop an operating environment for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry.
ANRA, which was founded in 2015, is an end-to-end drone operations and traffic management solutions provider for unmanned systems operations and airspace managers. ANRA’s new partnership with the South Korea-based automobile company is being touted as the first on many partnerships that Hyundai plans to establish with other companies for the purpose of creating an industry to build the AAM operating ecosystem.
“We are pleased to partner with ANRA Technologies to begin building toward the safe and efficient integration of AAM into existing airspace,” said Pamela Cohn, chief operating officer, Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group. “As an emerging mobility solution, it is critical diverse parties work together to co-create the AAM ecosystem, including its necessary digital and physical infrastructure. ANRA brings a unique background of operational history in the drone services sector that will help define the operating environment for all AAM vehicles.”
ANRA will provide the Urban Air Mobility Division with strategic insight on Hyundai’s concept of operations for AAM airspace management as well ground mobility integration. The companies would also work together to help inform regulatory decisions and advance infrastructure projects.
“ANRA’s SmartSkies family of airspace management software and data solutions have been proven worldwide and provide the critical support required for complex AAM operations at scale,” said Amit Ganjoo, founder and CEO, ANRA Technologies. “We take a long-term view in everything we do as a company and are looking forward to integrating our advanced technologies with the Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group’s AAM ecosystem and sharing our knowledge and experience to ensure the success of our partnership and help move our industry safely forward.”
ANRA’s Smartskies solutions has been lauded in its field for enabling AAM airspace management for urban mobility aircraft to easily scale and adapt to anywhere in the world. Currently, Smartskies is the sole provider of commercial AAM services for NASA and their European Union counterpart EASA for their AAM initiatives.
ANRA also recently announced its extension as a partner in NASA’s AAM projects, one of which will explore new methods of data exchange between the regulatory authority and service providers as the industry continues to develop.
In addition to operating in the United States, ANRA also has offices in the United Kingdom and India.
