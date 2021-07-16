In June, the Fairfax County Solid Waste and Management Program launched two pilot programs to aid with composting food waste. Now, it has been extended to several farmers markets.
The program initially began in November 2020 in two locations. The I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex. Each site has green containers, where the waste can be dropped off and taken to a Waste to Energy Center. Donators will see a giant sign that helps identify the location to drop off waste material.
At each location there’s an attendant who will receive the compost and help with the transfer of materials and answer any questions.
“Customers can drop off their food scraps here, rather than throwing the food in the garbage, they can leave the food at these locations,” said Recycling, Compliance, and Planning Chief Charles Forbes.
Farmers Market Composting now has its services available at three county-operated markets and one non-profit market.
Composting is commonly defined as nature’s way of recycling. For example, organic waste such as leftover food trimmings is turned into compost, which people can then use in their gardens.
According to the department, acceptable forms of deposits include meats, dairy products, and other leftover scraps such as potato peels, bones, eggshells, trimmings, etc. Additionally, non-consumable items such as coffee filters, napkins, and uncoated paper plates are deemed acceptable. However, liquids such as water, beer, or juice cannot be donated. Foil, grease or oil, Styrofoam, coated cardboard and plastic wrapping cannot be donated.
Citizens can also choose to freeze their food before donating. However, if donated in a plastic bag, the bag must be donated separately.
The department has always had the goal of reducing waste that requires disposal, and this program provides a great initiative to do so. The initial two locations were used as a test to see whether or not the public would use this service. Forbes says that the service was well-received, and thus they began looking for better drop-off locations.
The composting process is very standard, as the food is accumulated in long piles. The process is very similar to how composting is done at home, and nature takes care of the rest. Eventually, the compost has matured and is ready for use. Some of the items thrown away, according to Forbes, are ultimately combusted to make electricity.
Forbes also said that currently, about 65,000 homes in Fairfax County have power every day due to the thrown away material. The center where the waste is ultimately sent to does not run on coal for its power but through trash combustion.
In addition to social media being a significant part of their promotion, Forbes said the department has sent outreach specialists to the farmers markets for a couple of weeks and is educating customers about the program.
“We are just looking to continue to advance a strategic objective which is to get the county closer to a zero-waste sort of situation,”said Forbes. “We’d like to grow the program, but we’d like to grow it in a careful and intelligent way, in a way that creates a sustainable program, both economically and environmentally.”
To learn more about the program, visit their website at https://bit.ly/3hBXkYA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.