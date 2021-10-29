“MEOWS! MEOWS! I don’t care for this time of year at all. Paw, for one thing, Dad stays inside more since there is less yard work and chillier weather - so more noise for me to deal with. HISS! Paws, the creepy day called Halloween comes around too. Noah, Abby, and I share some impawtant tips to make this season safer for your pets.”
HISS! HISS! My first impawtant tip is for humans who have beautiful black cats. Pawlease keep them inside and give them the bestest-ever treats you can find. Maybe buy them a few special toys and have playtime over the days surrounding Halloween. Why? GRRRRR! HISS! Some humans will kidnap your sweet pawsome black cat, actually any pet, and pawssibly do things that are unmentionable in a family-oriented article such as this. Meows, if you can’t bring them inside, stay outside with them to thwart any meanness. HISS! HISS!”
“Woofs! Abby and I have such sweet tooths it’s not even funny. Hey- we’re Labradors! We eat EVERYTHING WE FIND. Woofs! Trick or Treat candies aren’t good for your pets. Chocolate and candies, which have an artificial sweetener called xylitol, can be fatal to dogs and pawssibly cats. A few signs of poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, and seizures. We think humans should pawchase special treats for their pets to keep them uninterested in any Halloween candies. Immediately contact your veterinarian with concerns. Woofs!”
“Meows! I love my room. It’s a safe pawlace for me.”
“Woof! Me and Noah love our crates. They are our pawlace to relax.
Indoor is safer for all pets. Keeping a safe place, such as a room or crates, create a great place to put your pets on Halloween night. The frighteningly weird costumes which come to the door may scare some dogs and cats enough they might bolt out the front door faster than you can imagine. Their safe space for the evening is best.”
“Meows! Paws, me, Noah, and Abby, do not like costumes. Abby is still young, though, and may put up with it. We aren’t meant to wear weird costumes and go pawlaces with our humans. Pawlease don’t put costumes on your pets unless you are pawsitive they enjoy them and don’t prefer the au naturel look like we do. Any costumes should not restrict pets’ movement, hearing, eyesight, or the ability to breathe. Any pet wearing a costume must be supervised by a responsible adult who can assist if there’s a problem.”
Paws, if you pawsitively MUST put a costume on your pet, pawlease start early, not at the last minute. As with introducing anything new to your pet, present it to them slowly. Get the costume early, put it on piece-by-piece for short periods. Meows, make it a pawsitive experience by using treats and praise. If your pet seems to be distressed, remove the costume. A bandana might be a better choice.”
“Woofs, hey Abby, those glow sticks you see the mini-humans carrying around and playing with are great for helping keep them safe. Barkingly, they are not dangerous for us, but I would advise not chewing on them anyway. BARKS! The liquid inside glowsticks can cause pets to get agitated, excessively drool, paw at their mouth, and sometimes even vomit. If this should happen, pawlease provide fresh water and a small meal to clear the yuckiness out of their mouths.”
“Meows! If you are pawlanning to use pumpkins with candles or other Halloween decorations around your home, pawlease make sure to pawlace them out of reach from your pets. These can cause pets to get burned. The battery-operated and electric decorations can cause problems for pets if they chew on the cords or batteries. Pieces of plastic or glass can be swallowed and cut pets too. I know Abby will play with, and chew on, anything and everything that moves or doesn’t. Purringly, when decorating, keep an eye on your pet’s safety.”
“Woofs, as Abby and I often paw, bark, and woof, ID collars and microchips are a pet lover’s bestest friend. Keep them updated. Don’t wait until they escape the house and wish you’d put collars on them or updated their information. It won’t do any good at that point.
Paws for a safe Halloween!
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a dog, nature, and railroad photographer and writer. Find us all at: www.fromthedogspaw.com, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.