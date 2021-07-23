Dear Editor,
Every crisis contains the seeds of opportunity. The pandemic was devastating, but now we have the opportunity to revitalize our nation through the American Jobs Plan.
The American Jobs Plan would repair and improve our infrastructure while creating work for millions of people. We must ensure that our rebuilding does not repeat the mistakes of the past, in which some Americans reaped the benefits while others paid the price of our highways and power plants in the form of pollution, lower property values, and poor health outcomes. We need an American Jobs Plan that is rooted in environmental justice and clean infrastructure investments.
As originally proposed, the American Jobs Plan included strong provisions to expand and improve public transportation, replace lead pipes that carry drinking water to our families, put millions to work capping mines and oil fields that continue to pollute long after they were abandoned by the fossil fuel industry, and retrofit over two million homes and commercial buildings to be more efficient and resilient. It would spur clean energy growth, limit pollution, and expand the electric vehicle market.
It is urgent that Congress pass a bill that makes the big, bold, and ambitious investments needed to tackle the climate crisis, achieve true environmental justice, and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Please contact your elected representatives and tell them that Congress needs to keep environmental justice and clean infrastructure investments in the American Jobs Plan.
Julie Bauer
Vienna, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.