Between working as a physical education teacher and coaching the Swim and Dive teams and the Girls’ Tennis team at W.T. Woodson High School, Susan Hamrock has her plate full on a daily basis.
It’s no surprise that she is able to manage all those responsibilities. It stems from an early age when she showed herself to be very independent and determined. Hamrock’s father was in the military and Hamrock moved across the world and the U.S. several times. She loved swimming from a young age, and years later, led the Cavaliers to multiple district and regional titles.
“I swam in college and then I coached summer swim for several years,” Hamrock said. “My family swam, my sister also swam in college and we as a family loved swimming, so I felt that swimming was a great sport for me to coach.
In 15 seasons as a head coach of the Swim and Dive team, Hamrock’s teams have captured 10 district titles and three regional titles in Boys’ Swim & Dive and nine district and two regional titles for the Girls’ Swim & Dive. Additionally, the Boys’ team captured a state championship in 2020.
The state title resulted in Hamrock being named the Washington Post All-Met Swim & Dive Coach of the Year 2020 and the Eastern Region Swim & Dive Coach of the Year by the NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association).
In addition to being a force in the water, Hamrock has found success on the tennis court. Her Girls’ Varsity teams captured three districts and two regional titles, and a state championship in 2018. All of this in a six-year span leading the girls’ team, worthy accomplishments of being named to the school’s Hall of Fame. The Woodson High Athletics Hall of Fame will induct Hamrock as part of the 2022 Class in March.
“Winning those state titles, it felt like I was in the right place at the right time,” Hamrock said. “Our best player on the tennis team at that time had won many individual awards but was missing a state team title so it was great to win as a team. On the swimming side, we had two guys not feeling well and we were worried, but everyone stepped up and swam their hearts out, and to see them pull it out was a great moment for me as a coach.”
Despite coaching two different sports, Hamrock uses similar coaching tactics in both making it as positive and fun as possible. Swimming is louder and a much bigger team, in Hamrock’s view, with all the cheering while tennis is quieter and more about guiding from a distance.
“Everyone’s so pumped up in swimming and the same goes for tennis, but the atmosphere is totally different even though there is a high-level intensity in both,” Hamrock said.
But Hamrock’s work isn’t just in the world of athletics. It extends off the field of action as well. Hamrock leads and runs the Relay for Life Cancer Fundraising Program at Woodson High which involves hundreds of students creating another very positive impact in the Cavalier community and beyond. It has been going on for more than 10 years. It’s also near and dear as it hits close to home for Hamrock.
“My father passed away from cancer, and unfortunately, cancer has been a major part of my life. I got involved when one of my students came up to me and said she lost her first-grade classmate to cancer and she asked me to be the sponsor, I immediately said yes,” Hamrock said. “It’s a very important thing to me.”
When asked about what she wants her athletes to remember from their time at Woodson, Hamrock kept it brief. She loves her kids (students and athletes), and she wants them to know that and to use these experiences as part of their lives and cherish the memories they make.
