Losing 63-0 to Centreville on Sept. 30 would be enough to discourage any high school football team, but the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers are different. They may have been shutout, but they are 3-2, their third win besting last year’s 2-8 campaign.
The Cavaliers are years removed from their magical 2018-19 season where they made it to the regional final against Freedom-Woodbridge, losing 21-16 as the Eagles went on to the state championship, losing to Manchester High School (Midlothian).
Despite the program’s recent struggles, Woodson Head Coach Eric Henderson has not lost hope. Although both of their losses (Fairfax and Centreville) have been shutouts, the Cavalier’s victories have been impressive, averaging 39 points.
“I’m just trying to make this happen for the kids because they are the ones on the field,” Henderson said. “We’re getting better each day and that’s the goal.”
It’s great to get better, and given what Henderson has done throughout his career, and in his short time at Woodson, the Cavaliers are an easy team to root for.
Since he got to Woodson, Henderson has relied on the tactics that he used at Hayfield, West Potomac, and T.C. Williams along with schools he coached in New Jersey to instill them in the Woodson community in hopes of bringing the Cavaliers back to success. Getting to Woodson though, was a story in and of itself.
“I resigned at Hayfield during the COVID season and the restrictions just hurt us and I felt like a new face was needed, and I took the season off and worked at George Mason for their club team,” Henderson said. “I met two players from the 2018 team, and they both were positive kids and I felt that if this type of kid comes from Woodson, then I could work with them and so when I saw the opening, I went for it.”
Turning around a program is not an easy challenge, especially when you compete in a physical district like the Patriot District with squads like South County, Lake Braddock, and Robinson residing within the confines, all of whom expect to be playing football deep into November and possibly December.
That doesn’t make any difference for Woodson. They know that paper and names don’t matter, and it’s about what happens on the football field that counts for something. Henderson makes that message very clear each and every day since he came to the program in January 2022. Upon his arrival, changes were made.
“The administration wanted to see a year-round approach being demanded from the kids,” Henderson said. “We started opening up the weight room and eliminating any excuses the kids may have.”
With multiple kids playing multiple sports, there was a waiting period before Henderson could get the kids back together and honor what the administration wanted. So far, the message seems to be working.
Like any program, there are players on a team that stand out amongst their peers. For Henderson, it’s not just about one player, it’s about everyone trying to buy into the program and everyone on the roster working together to turn the program around.
“There has been a lot of negativity around the Woodson community, but losing hurts and the way you lose can determine the future,” Henderson said. “I want my program to be like the Centreville program that beat us, they have built something special but who’s to say we can’t have that at Woodson? We’ve got the parts and pieces and we just need to figure it out.”
The Cavaliers have their next game on Oct. 7 when they host South County. The Stallions (4-1) pose a strong challenge under Head Coach Tynan Rolander, allowing just 12 points combined in their last two contests. Still, Henderson is not one to back down from a challenge and neither are his players. Moreover, Henderson is focused not just on this game or only on football overall, he’s seeing the bigger picture and wants his players to understand that.
“What I want these kids to know is that the program is serving them, not the other way around, this is mainly to help them find their identity outside of football and it needs to incorporate some of that player mentality, the ability to grind and sacrifice, putting others before yourself, and being committed to the group,” Henderson said.
