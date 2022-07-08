A new high school football season will begin in August, with teams vying for a coveted state championship. During summer, players will attend camp and participate in events and drills to help refine their skills.
This month, Westfield High School will hold a team camp for skills and drills for players ages 14-18. The camp will also feature four other schools, including Centreville and Chantilly, who compete alongside Westfield in the Concorde District. Other teams that will attend the camp are Battlefield and Potomac High School.
“This camp has been going on since when I was back at Westfield,” Centreville Head Coach Jon Shields said, “It’s helmets only, and it’s a warmup before training camp, and it’s a way to get the guys back in and get them together one last time before camp.”
Westfield has been one of the stronger teams in recent years under Head Coach Kyle Simmons, reaching nine consecutive regional finals from 2011-2019 and winning three state titles in 2015, 2016, and 2017.
However, despite not being as dominant as they were, Simmons’ team is in an excellent position to compete, returning core players like quarterback Matthew Jenks and running back Kashantis Anderson, both of whom are poised to help build off last year’s regional semi-final appearance.
Meanwhile, across town, the Centreville Wildcats are gearing up for another run of their own. Last season, Shields’ team knocked off Westfield in the regional semi-finals and made it to the regional finals, losing to the eventual state runner-up James Madison Warhawks.
On the bright side, Shields returns several key players from last year’s team. Additionally, the Wildcats have a returning signal-caller in junior Bryan Resto. Shields says that though Resto is older, he and his teammates can keep building upon the foundation set by last year’s team.
“The guys have responded well in the weight room, they have responded well in workouts, and I believe that guys are excited to get back out there and compete,” Shields said. “It’s not just about getting in shape; it’s about being mentally prepared for the season ahead.”
One notable exception from attending the camp is James Madison. As stated, the Warhawks won the regional title, avenged their loss to South County in the state semi-final a year prior, and came within one win of capturing their first state championship, losing to the Oscar Smith Tigers at Old Dominion University. The Warhawks will have their own summer conditioning, including green days within their team.
Madison Head Coach Justin Counts says that despite the state title loss and the graduation of several seniors, including quarterback Connor Barry, returning players like linebacker Jake Green and wide receiver/kicker Carter Casto have the makeup of veteran leadership that can help Madison finish the job.
“We’ve talked about how much we accomplished last season, but last year’s team is gone,” Counts said, “This team needs to have their own identity, with the goals they set. In our program, we’ve set the bar pretty high and maintain a level of success that we have preached.”
The Westfield football skills and drills camp will occur from July 18-21, and teams will officially report for camp on August 1.
