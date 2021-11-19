The Westfield Bulldogs defeated the Wakefield Warriors on November 12 in the first round of playoffs for high school football, sailing to a 17-0 victory after a 0-0 tie at halftime. Westfield was 5-5 and the No. 3 seed heading into the game, followed closely by Wakefield as the No. 6 seed with a 5-4 record.
It’s been somewhat of a shaky season for the Bulldogs, traditionally a powerhouse team in northern Virginia. Despite some rough patches, including a shutout loss to longtime rival Centreville, support for the team among students has hardly seemed to waver. “Even though it hasn’t been our strongest season, our spirit has been just as strong,” Westfield senior Riley Keane said.
It was a humdrum first half for both teams, who were both able to make big plays but ultimately came up short. Westfield won the toss and elected to receive, which was followed by a significant gain by tight end Harrison Saint Germain. It seemed like a promising start, but the Bulldogs had to punt after Warriors linebacker Cameron Saeed sacked quarterback Matthew Jenks.
With the ball now in their possession, Wakefield was held to fourth down and made a gutsy call to go for it. After quarterback Jack McAvoy lobbed a pass intended for wide receiver Caine Poythress, the ball fell just out of his reach near the endzone, and Wakefield turned the ball over. Subsequent drives by both teams then ended in punts, concluding the first quarter.
The stalemate persisted through the second quarter, with Westfield’s opportunities thwarted by penalties. After the Bulldogs returned a punt to the redzone, the play was called back due to a holding. A few plays later, running back Jahmari Nelson ran the ball on fourth down and picked up enough yards to move the chains, but another holding call left them with no choice but to punt instead.
Later in the half with less than two minutes remaining, judicious timeout calls and a spike ball to stop the clock set Westfield up in field goal range with just 11 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs then kicked a field goal that was no good, leaving a 0-0 score at half.
Optimistic in the face of a disappointing showing in the first half, Westfield seniors Camila Bohabot and Mason Poston shared mixed feelings about the end of Friday night lights and the community they have shared for years. “We’re moving onto bigger and better things,” Bohabot reasoned, adding that, “Watching our own people grow up and become the leaders of our school has been amazing to see.”
“It was a great experience here,” Poston reflected. The end of their senior year is especially bittersweet, though it has special moments. “We used to be in the back and now we’re at the front, and our best friends are on the field,” he said.
Momentum started to shift in Westfield’s favor as the second half progressed. After a healthy run by Wakefield running back Michael Guruli, McAvoy was intercepted by Westfield defensive back Jason Gerges. On their next drive, the Bulldogs put their first points on the board with a field goal by junior Pat Bartro, making the score 3-0 halfway through the third quarter. Westfield then pulled in another pick before the end of the quarter but failed to score any more points.
With a one-possession lead for the Bulldogs, the pressure was on both teams for the final quarter of play. Early in the fourth, Wakefield seemed poised to make a goal line stand, but following a keeper by Jenks on fourth down on the one-yard line, the Bulldogs earned their first touchdown of the night for a score of 10-0.
With time ticking down, Wakefield decided to go for it on fourth down with 12 yards to go. For good measure, Gerges intercepted the ball once again. “They ran a crosser back to my side, and the ball just came to me, so I picked it off,” Gerges said after the game. “I didn’t think he was going to throw it right at me, so it just came out of nowhere and I took it back. I was trying to get in for six but there were big linemen in front of me.”
The ball back in their possession, Westfield confidently marched to the endzone, and a run by Nelson secured another touchdown for a score of 17-0 with just more than 2 minutes remaining. A sack on fourth down by Bulldogs defensive lineman Malekhi Jarrett then ended the game.
Wakefield Head Coach Wayne Hogwood, who was quarterback himself for the Warriors two decades ago, noted it was a tough loss that capped off a solid season. “We just couldn’t get the offense going. And that’s just how it is sometimes,” he said. “Westfield is a good football team, probably one of the best football teams in northern Virginia history-wise. I thought we had a little bit better of a chance to come out on top, but it just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Westfield Head Coach Kyle Simmons, who has coached with the team since the school first opened in 2000, elaborated on how the Bulldogs adjusted to pull off a win. “I thought it was a hard-fought game. The picks by our defense were huge. Those were big momentum changers,” Simmons said. “They were really trying to pepper us inside with their inside linebackers, so we tried to get on the outside with a flip. [We then] ran some outside zone, trap, and just tried to catch those guys coming up field and get them blocked so we could hit some things up inside.”
Westfield will now advance to region semifinals and rematch their rival, the Centreville Wildcats, who won out against the Chantilly Chargers to reach the next round of the playoffs.
“I got beat for a touchdown in the Centreville game. I got beat because I didn’t maintain deep leverage,” Gerges said when asked what lessons his team learned from their previous loss to the Wildcats. “In this game, I changed that, and I think that’s why I got those two picks. Hopefully, next week I’ll do the same thing.”
Here’s a recap of results from the rest of the first round of playoff games in Fairfax County.
Region C
Alexandria City at Robinson
The No. 8 seed Alexandria City Titans were trounced by the No. 1 seed Robinson Rams 52-13. The Titans close the season 5-6 and the Rams press on 10-1.
Justice at Lake Braddock
The No. 7 seed Justice Wolves were defeated by the No. 2 seed Lake Braddock Bruins. The final score was 44-19. Justice ends 6-5 and Lake Braddock continues 9-2.
West Potomac at Fairfax
The No. 6 seed West Potomac Wolverines upset the No. 3 seed Fairfax Lions, who headed into the playoffs 9-1 after handing Robinson their only loss of the season. The final score was 37-28. Fairfax’s season concludes 9-2 and the Wolverines continue 7-4.
West Springfield at South County
The No. 4 seed South County Stallions narrowly edged out the No. 5 seed West Springfield Spartans 16-13. South County continues 9-2 and West Springfield ends 7-4.
Region D
Marshall at Madison
The No. 8 seed Marshall Statesmen were knocked out of the playoffs by the No. 1 seed Madison Warhawks for a final score of 38-6. Marshall ends the season 5-6 and Madison continues 10-1.
Chantilly at Centreville
The No. 2 seed Centreville Wildcats triumphed over the No. 7 seed Chantilly Chargers, overcoming a Chargers lead in the first half for a final score of 42-25. Centreville carries on 9-2 and Chantilly finishes 5-6.
South Lakes at Yorktown
The No. 5 seed South Lakes Seahawks were victorious against the No. 4 seed Yorktown Patriots. The final score was 36-21. The Seahawks improve 6-5 and the Patriots complete the season 7-4.
