Since Anthony Parker arrived as head coach at West Springfield High School in 2019, the Spartans football team has been a postseason constant. Still, three consecutive first-round exits have left a bitter taste in the mouths of the men in blue and orange, considering where they want to end up come November and December.
Last week, when the Spartans were up 31-0 in the third quarter against the Edison Eagles in an eventual 45-0 victory, the Spartans’ student section broke out in loud chants of “We want Soco” in reference to the South County Stallions.
South County, last year’s Patriot District Champions, found themselves in the state semi-finals against eventual state runner-up James Madison, losing 28-6 to the Warhawks. More importantly to Spartans fans, the Stallions were the ones who knocked them out of the postseason with a 16-13 victory.
“That game is still on the minds, two of our three first-round exits have been against SOCO,” Parker said. “We’ve had some close games with them, but we don’t look too far ahead.”
It’s not just the Stallions that are on the mind of the Spartans; it’s last year as a whole. Despite a 5-0 start in 2021, the Spartans sputtered down the stretch, going 2-4 in their last six games, including the playoff loss.
“We started off well in non-conference and then once we got into the conference, things got tough,” Parker said. “We turned the ball over more during that time.”
After taking care of business against Mount Vernon on the road in the season opener, the Spartans came home to take on the Eagles. From the opening kick, it was evident that Edison couldn’t keep up with West Springfield.
Behind the stellar play of seniors Enan Baskerville and Daunte Lord, the Spartans pounded the Eagles. Additionally, senior quarterback Manny Baskerville and junior Hunter Morris spearheaded an offensive attack that was dominant from start to finish.
Defensively, junior cornerback Joey Blumberg’s pick-six early in the first quarter helped the Spartans jump out to a 14-0 lead that they never relinquished. Despite troubles in the second quarter, Parker was pleased with the victory but said the team needs to clean up those issues to succeed against the Stallions, the Patriot District, and the season as a whole.
“It’s not what we normally do, making mistakes,” Parker said. “We want to use any time we have to just get better to ensure that stuff doesn’t continue happening.”
West Springfield’s competition within district play alone is a reason to avoid mistakes and strive for perfect football. Along with South County, the Lake Braddock Bruins also reside within the district’s confines, and they, along with the Stallions and Spartans, have state title aspirations.
The Bruins only made one trip to the state final in 2009, losing to the Thomas Dale Knights of Chester, Va. South County advanced to the big game in 2010 and fell short while playing in Class 5A. In 2019, they won their first state title against Oscar Smith High of Chesapeake but fell short against the Tigers in a rematch the following year.
In contrast, the Spartans have never made it to a state championship, arguably their best season coming in 2007. Under Coach Bill Renner and his son Brynn at quarterback, West Springfield reached the regional final, falling short to future NFL Quarterback Mike Glennon and the Westfield Bulldogs 58-34. Still, Parker feels they have a shot to win it this year.
“Returning so many players allow us to feel that we can compete with anybody,” Parker said. “Though we lost a lot of players to face on our defensive line, we are hoping to just get better overall against other teams within the conference.”
The Spartans will have to wait a while before facing South County. The two will meet on Oct. 14 in Lorton. West Springfield’s next opponent is Washington-Liberty on Sept. 16.
