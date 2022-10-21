When Chadwick Louisville arrived at West Potomac in 2021 from Mount Vernon to take over the football program, it felt as if he was finally coming home after many stops along the way.
“I was at West Potomac from 2007-2012. When I left T.C. Williams, I came to the school as a defensive coordinator. I wanted to make a difference in the area and felt qualified for the job. I just wanted to come back home,” Louisville said.
Louisville coached at several other schools in the area, including T.C. Williams, where he started in 2003 (Alexandria City), Lewis, Westfield, and before taking the head job at WP, Mount Vernon High.
His first year was a hit. A record of 8-5 with two playoff victories before South County ended the party. This season, the team is 5-2, and their next opponent is, you guessed it, South County on Friday night.
Still, that’s not the biggest story. West Potomac’s next three games are three teams within the Patriot District considered legitimate threats to win the district and make a strong run for regional and state championships.
Speaking of state titles, Louisville has one in his tenure. Ironically, he had to go through South County to get it. In 2015, as a defensive assistant alongside renowned defensive coordinator Rob Everett, Louisville played an integral role in Westfield overcoming four regional final losses with a resounding 40-8 win over the Stallions in the region final en route to the Bulldogs 49-42 triple overtime win over Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake) in the state title game.
While Louisville has coached and been around some great players in his tenure, including Kevin Petrillo, Tyler Scanlon, Rehman Johnson, Tavon Greene, Jack Clancy, Jay Aiello, etc., the West Potomac squad now features players that have similar talent.
Senior quarterback Kanai Wesley, junior offensive lineman Eric Stringer, senior wide receiver Emmanuel Ampem, and senior running back Emmanuel Annor have been players that have churned the success of the Black and Blue offensive assault. On the other side of the ball, seniors Charlie Armstrong and Grant Seiffert lead the linebackers’ core and the defense, along with Mayia Williams and Shomari McGee. Still, like any team, it’s merely the players doing their job and executing their assignments.
“Having a lot of players from last year return certainly helps, and those pieces from last year’s playoff team are a boost to this season, and these kids worked really hard in the offseason to build off last year’s success,” Louisville said.
Though he has a fond memory of winning a state championship ring, that’s the past. At the same time, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. Louisville highlights a great point when stating it’s not just about collecting good players and beating one specific opponent but having a solid team and mindset on and off the field.
“Football is a microcosm of life, and some of the lessons they learn on the field can be used in life, including perseverance,” Louisville said. “It’s about hard work, and in a sport like football, everyone has to do their job and work together. Not just the players but the coaches as well. Our trip to Arlington Cemetery did that when we wanted a bonding experience for the players.”
Off the field, Louisville also does work in Africa to grow the game of American football and gives youth opportunities through his organization Titans of Africa, which focuses on the sustainable development of youth through sports.
The Wolverines face the Stallions Oct. 21 before taking on West Springfield and Robinson to close out the regular season before the playoffs. Lousiville says the team’s competition within the district alone makes them a team that should be reckoned with come postseason time.
“Playing teams in the district is a real challenge, and it seems like we all beat each other up, but competing in this district makes us mentally tough,” Louisville said.
