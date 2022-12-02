The lady Wolverines left last season on a positive note. Despite losing to Robinson in the semi-final district match, the girls made it that far. However, the team had its ups and downs. Injuries piled up and many things didn’t go well for them.
“I thought we fought hard,” said Coach Brian Colligan, reflecting on last season. “We left knowing there was a lot of potential and plenty of work to be done.”
The lady Wolverines fought through injuries where they lost key players but a lot has changed for the team since last season and the players are staying healthy. The team likes to play fast and they have a lot of depth. Despite last season’s struggles, the team is determined to remain confident and knows that any matchup won’t be an easy one.
Prior to last season, they won the Gunston District two years in a row. The district has changed to the Patriot District, and given the region also looks different, West Potomac now has new competition. Some of the new competitors are Woodson and West Springfield.
Every few years, the team districts are realigned and some are switched between Gunston and Patriot districts. It is ultimately an FCPS decision that makes the call.
As the West Potomac Girls Basketball team prepares to travel to Lynchburg for their first game against Virginia Episcopal School, the coach has many expectations this season. The coach is looking forward to one thing this season.
“I’m looking forward to the growth,” Colligan said. “I think it’s going to be fun. I believe the team will make a lot of noise in the district.”
Room for improvement is on the minds of the team. Colligan believes the road to the district championship will be challenging, but he is focused on the team improving throughout the season. The team is looking forward is staying healthy and improving their game each day.
“A lot of things have to go right for us,” Colligan said. “It’s a lot to have to bring together, so far I like what I see.”
The process of developing team chemistry takes time. They have had competitive practices but are not yet where they want to be. There is still a lot more work to be done.
“Scrimmages and practices are tough,” Colligan said. “Kids in our program are grinding and working.” The players on the team are fighting for playing time.
“The kids in on our team understand nothing is handed to them,” Colligan said. “It’s fun to watch them compete and improve.”
The team has promising players including Mary Prater and Julia Hopper. In addition to those standouts, Colligan is looking forward to getting other players out on the court to gain experience.
“We have to see how their development goes,” Colligan said. “It’s going to be my job to get all of the players the playing time and experience they need.”
Colligan is excited to see how the team handles adversity in the early part of the season. He is relying on a combination of experience and youth to form the chemistry needed to succeed.
“Everyone on the team has to buy in and care for each other,” he said. “We have to get through adversity together because we are expecting obstacles.” The team anticipates obstacles like academics and playing other sports. Also, they expect to face some potential injuries.
The road to success for this team won’t be an easy one. The conference has many competitors like Robinson and Lake Braddock who finished at the top of the Patriot District last season and those teams have several returning players. Several other competitive teams within the district will make West Potomac’s journey even more difficult.
“Our goal is to get better each day,” Colligan said. “It’s a tough district, but we look forward to the challenge.”
It’s an all-year-round process. Coaches and returning players have a responsibility to help the younger players develop and reach their potential.
“I’m trying to get them to be the best version of themselves,” he said. “I think that’s the fun part for me.”
