Several teams faced off across the county for another week of Friday night lights. Here’s the roundup of games from week eight.
South County at West Springfield
The South County Stallions continued their dominant streak this season with a resounding 41-3 win over West Springfield. The Stallions are 7-0 and the Spartans are 5-2.
Madison at Centreville
In a battle between two evenly matched teams for the Concorde District, the Madison Warhawks came out on top over the Centreville Wildcats. The final score was 21-17, making Madison 6-1 and Centreville 5-2.
Justice at Falls Church
The Justice Wolves defeated the Falls Church Jaguars 28-7. The Wolves are 3-4 and the Jaguars are 0-6.
Lake Braddock at Robinson
A powerhouse matchup between the Lake Braddock Bruins and Robinson Rams ended in a narrow victory for the Rams, who pulled off a 35-31 victory after mounting a second half comeback. Lake Braddock is 5-2 and Robinson is 7-0.
Yorktown at Marshall
The Yorktown Patriots prevailed against the Marshall Statesmen. The final score was 42-14. The Patriots are 5-3 and the Statesmen are 3-4.
Chantilly at South Lakes
The Chantilly Chargers fell to the South Lakes Seahawks 36-21. Both teams are 4-3.
Westfield at Oakton
The Westfield Bulldogs bested the Oakton Cougars 42-15, boosted by several big carries by Westfield running backs Jahmari Nelson and Max Gubaton. Quarterback Matthew Jenks even had a 25-yard touchdown run of his own. Both teams are 4-3.
Fairfax at Woodson
The Fairfax Lions trounced the Woodson Cavaliers in a shutout 50-0 win. The Lions are 6-0 and the Cavaliers are 2-5.
West Potomac at Alexandria
The West Potomac Wolverines edged out the Alexandria City Titans for a 22-21 victory in overtime. West Potomac is 5-2 and Alexandria City is 4-3.
Paul Public Charter International at Thomas Jefferson
The Thomas Jefferson Colonials won out against the D.C.-based Paul Public Charter International Pirates 31-6. PPCI is 0-4 and Thomas Jefferson is 5-2.
Washington-Liberty at Herndon
The Washington-Liberty Generals sparred with the Herndon Hornets October 16 in a high-scoring match that resulted in a comfortable 49-35 win for the Generals. Washington-Liberty is 2-5 and Herndon is 0-6.
Edison at Lewis
The Edison Eagles handily defeated the Lewis Lancers, who were spared a shutout loss thanks to a successful field goal. The final score was 44-3. Edison is 3-5 and Lewis is 1-6.
Annandale at Hayfield
The Annandale Atoms lost in a rout to the Hayfield Hawks, who delivered a crushing 52-0 victory. The Atoms are 1-7 and the Hawks are 3-5.
Wakefield at Langley
The Wakefield Warriors triumphed over the Langley Saxons, extending a brutal stretch of losses for Langley. After leading 14-7 at halftime, the Warriors gradually widened the score while holding the Saxons to just one more touchdown for a final score of 24-13. Wakefield is 4-3 and Langley is 0-7.
The Mount Vernon Majors and McLean Highlanders had a bye week. The Majors are 3-4 and the Highlanders are 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.