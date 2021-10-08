It was another exciting night of Friday night lights in Fairfax County October 1. Here’s the roundup of games from week six.
Centreville at Woodson
The Centreville Wildcats comfortably defeated the Woodson Cavaliers, consistently putting points on the board each quarter as Woodson struggled to keep pace. The final score was 43-14. Centreville is 4-1 and Woodson is 2-3.
Oakton at West Springfield
Both teams headed into this game undefeated, but West Springfield came out on top thanks to a star performance by Spartans backup quarterback Manny Baskerville. The final score was 42-28. The Spartans are 5-0 and the Cougars are 4-1
Edison at Fairfax
The Edison Eagles fell to the Fairfax Lions, who successfully defended their home turf for their homecoming game for a final score of 55-14. The Eagles are 1-5 and the Lions are 4-0.
Lewis at West Potomac
The Lewis Lancers suffered a bruising 48-0 shutout loss to the West Potomac Wolverines for West Potomac’s homecoming game. Lewis is 0-5 and West Potomac is 4-1.
Madison at Marshall
The Madison Warhawks defeated the Marshall Statesmen, holding the Statesmen to a single touchdown. The final score was 33-7. The Warhawks are 4-1 and the Statesmen are 3-3.
Alexandria City at Chantilly
The Chantilly Chargers broke the Alexandria City Titans undefeated streak for a final score of 41-27. Both teams are 4-1.
Lightridge at Thomas Jefferson
The Lightridge Bolts handed the Jefferson Colonials their first defeat of the season for a final score of 35-3. The Bolts are 3-3 and the Colonials are 4-1.
Yorktown at McLean
The Yorktown Patriots rebounded from three previous consecutive losses to defeat the McLean Highlanders in a shutout victory for a score of 42-0. It was an especially strong showing for the Patriots defense, which picked off three passes and held the Highlanders offense to just under 100 yards. Yorktown is 3-3 and McLean is 1-5.
South Lakes at Lake Braddock
The South Lakes Seahawks were bested by the Bruins of Lake Braddock in a high-scoring match for both teams. After a promising first quarter for the Seahawks, the Bruins offense took control. The final score was 65-35, making South Lakes 2-3 and Lake Braddock 4-1.
Annandale at Bishop O’Connell
The Annandale Atoms faced off against the Knights of Bishop O’Connell on Saturday, October 2 for the two teams’ first-ever matchup. The game went to the Knights, who scored 30 points compared to 6 from the Atoms. Annandale is 1-5 and Bishop O’Connell is 3-2.
South County at Mount Vernon
The South County Stallions steamrolled the Mount Vernon Majors on October 2 to continue their undefeated streak, leading the Majors 38-0 at halftime. The final score was 52-7. The Stallions are 5-0 and the Majors are 2-4.
The Wakefield Warriors were scheduled to play the Hornets at Herndon High School, but the game was postponed due to “unforeseeable circumstances” according to a statement posted to the Herndon athletics Twitter account. A new date is TBD.
The Hayfield Hawks, Westfield Bulldogs, Falls Church Jaguars, Justice Wolves, Robinson Rams, and Langley Saxons all had a bye week. The teams are 1-4, 3-2, 0-4, 1-4, 5-0 and 0-5, respectively.
