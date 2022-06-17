Last December, Madison Warhawks junior Jake Green walked off the turf of Old Dominion University disappointed.
A 42-17 loss to state powerhouse Oscar Smith denied him and Vienna’s red and black birds the opportunity to win a football state championship.
Now, the frown has been turned upside down. After an 8-5 victory over the Battlefield Bobcats (17-3) at John Champe High School on June 11, Green and the Warhawks (17-4) are now state champions and will sport lacrosse rings.
“It feels good just to be put in the same situation and capitalize with my brothers,” Green said, “I am out there with many of the same guys who played at ODU that day.”
Green has reason to celebrate, as does senior Daniel Jacobs, the last member of the famed 2019 championship team that brought the first lacrosse state championship home. Jacobs has two rings, but to him, this one means more.
“As a freshman, I didn’t really get a lot of playing time,” Jacobs said. “But this year, leading my team as a captain, there’s nothing like it.”
There’s nothing like winning a championship indeed, and given where the Warhawks were at one point, this dream seemed far out of reach.
At 3-3 earlier in the season, the Warhawks looked far from the team they are now, but after a 13-4 win over Westfield in May, senior goalie Eric Jones said following the game, this team had the stuff to go all the way. Safe to say, he was right.
“I never go back on my word, and now that we made our dream a reality, it feels like I have the world in the palm of my hand,” Jones said.
Jones also said that this was a total team effort, and indeed it was. From Jones’ ability to patrol the net, the defensive efficiency of senior Gavin Levay, and the relentless attack from players such as sophomore twins Mark and Will Rubley, senior Leo Steiner, and junior Carter Casto, it’s a testament to how special Head Coach Aaron Solomon’s team was this season.
“Winning this title is the greatest feeling in the world,” an exuberant Levay said following the game, “Nothing beats winning a state championship with your best friends.”
The postseason proved to be no different. Despite losing to Yorktown in the regional championship game, the Warhawks confidently entered the state tournament. They got their revenge on the Patriots in the state semi-finals with a 10-7 victory at their place to set up their bout with Battlefield. The Bobcats had lost to Yorktown the year prior in the state final and were looking for redemption.
Against the Bobcats, on a wet and dreary day, the first half played out much like their start to the season, tough, rough, and often adversarial, ending up 4-4 at intermission. After the break, the Rubley twins came out in the second half and took control. Toby Kuhns and Ollie Hau helped break the halftime tie, but the Rubleys notched two more goals before a late Bobcat score ended the contest. Will Rubley led the way for the Warhawks with three goals.
“The rain didn’t mean anything, we came to play, and that’s what we did,” Rubley said, “We finished what we started five months ago.”
All season long, despite their ups and downs, Madison’s arsenal had the makings of a team that could replicate what John Hollingsworth and his peers did years ago. Now, after all the doubt has cleared and the trophy is in their hands, the Warhawks can sit back, kick their feet up, and raise a glass to victory.
“This means everything,” Levay said. “Many doubted us and didn’t think we would get this far, and it feels great to prove everyone wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.