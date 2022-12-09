One year ago, S.B. Ballard Stadium was the site of disappointment for the James Madison Warhawks.
A 42-17 defeat at the hands of the Oscar Smith Tigers at Old Dominion University left the black and red Warhawk Nation bruised and disappointed. Following an 0-3 start to the year, it seemed like a chance at redemption would slip away.
It didn’t. Eleven straight victories later, including a 31-21 victory over previously undefeated Fairfax in the state semi-finals, the Warhawks are headed back to ODU for a second chance at a title. Their opponent? Not Oscar Smith, but equally formidable and downright terrifying.
The Freedom Woodbridge Eagles are considered one of the most dominant teams to ever play in Virginia, setting a state record for most points scored in a season now with 904, including their 69-14 win over the Western Branch Bruins in the other state semi-final.
Additionally, Eagles quarterback Tristan Evans holds the record for the most touchdown passes in a season with 59. Also, against the Bruins, the Eagles racked up more than 700 total yards of offense. It almost seems too much for Madison to handle. Warhawk linebacker Jake Green sees this as an opportunity to make a statement.
“We feel that they haven’t been punched in the mouth. They haven’t faced a disciplined and physical defense like us,” Green said.
Those are strong words, yet not without merit. The Warhawks’ defense has played a significant role in their return to the championship game this season and throughout these playoffs. Now, the “Dark Side” must vanquish their final task.
It seems daunting for the Warhawks heading into the Dec. 10 matchup. Freedom is racking up video game numbers and running through them all with blistering speed and precision.
Additionally, the Warhawks aren’t at full strength. The team lost star defensive lineman Marcus Young early in the season to a torn Achilles and linebacker Nicholas Murphy to a broken ankle. Despite their defensive dominance throughout the year, the Warhawks haven’t seen the type of explosive ability that the Eagles provide.
But don’t tell Madison that the opponent is more powerful than they are. Though they lost a lot of talent to graduation, including quarterback Connor Berry and senior guard Tyler Whittle, several others on the roster last year are back for another shot at a ring.
Typically, a rough start to the season would kill the vibe, but the Warhawks rebounded quite nicely and now find themselves one win away from the biggest prize of the year. The outside noise is what it is, but what the team believes is what matters.
“I understand why people wrote us off,” running back Angelo Jreige said following the win over Fairfax. “But you can never count out Madison.”
Madison quarterback Mac Lewis is well aware of what his upcoming counterpart is about. Still, Lewis has a strong squad of his own. The offense includes players such as senior guard Blake Snider held up well against a ferocious Lions team. On the other side, defensive end Eric Anderson and the defense are looking to replicate their success one last time after holding off Penn State commit Tony Rojas and senior Fairfax sensations Jake Worthen and Dylan Lyerly.
Additionally, senior defensive back Michael Delgado said that throughout the postseason, the team stayed true to their roots and took every game one at a time while not looking ahead.
“We need to make sure we are focusing on the current game and not get down on silly mistakes,” Delgado said.
Again, the challenge will not be easy. The Eagles look poised to win the crown. They are seeking to become the first Prince William County high school to win a state football title since the Ryan Swingle, Bobo Beathard, and Turner Meeks-led Battlefield Bobcats did so against Brendon Riddick and the Hermitage Panthers back in 2010.
Meanwhile, the Warhawks are looking for their first state title in school history and hoping to put last year behind them. They certainly have a team they believe can hang with the Eagles and get by them.
“Our confidence won’t be an issue; we know that Freedom has some athletes; we have to play fast and relentless to the ball in order to contain the speed they have,” Green said.
The state championship kicks off at ODU’s Ballard Stadium on Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
