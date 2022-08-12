Known in Vienna as “The Big Red Machine,” the Vienna American Little League 11-year-old All-Star team bested several talented groups within the state and the eastern region and now have the hardware to show for it.
Vienna’s victory in the Southeast regional championship in Wilson, N.C., is the first in 50 years; MVP Case McClure went 9 for 17 with 15 RBIs in the region tournament, including a three double, 8 RBI performance in the semis vs. Georgia and a game-tying home run in the final against North Carolina.
Vienna went 12-0 through the district and state finals and 5-0 in the regional run caps off a 17-0 season. 17-0, just like the Miami Dolphins, who also went 17-0 in 1972; coincidentally, the last year, a Vienna team won the regional championship.
Vienna Head Coach Chris Leggett was born in 1972 and learned about the great Vienna team’s experience while growing up. Now, Leggett gets to add to that accomplishment with this great victory, adding a boost to his already lengthy resume, having coached in the league for more than a decade.
“They are a group of kids and families that have genuinely enjoyed representing their town in the best possible way,” Leggett said.
To win a championship of this magnitude, you need to be good, and that’s just what Vienna was, beating Reston 17-6 in the district final before knocking off York Little League 3-0 in the state final, earning the right to play in the regional tournament against other teams from neighboring states.
While the state title is a great accomplishment to have, Vienna went down this path before, in 2021. Despite beating York 11-0 in the state final that year, the chance to participate in the regional tournament was taken away from the players due to COVID-19 canceling the tournament.
Still, it did not faze the kids. They didn’t get mad, they got even, and they worked to be in the same position. And they did. However, Leggett says while there was satisfaction in winning the state tournament, there was still the itch to play in the regional tournament and showcase their talents against other states.
Against teams from Georgia, North Carolina, and West Virginia, Vienna, the Virginia representative, took a methodical approach of domination and found themselves in the regional semi-finals against Georgia, whose representative was formidable and very offense-driven. Jack Kang got the win, dominating Georgia through the first four innings, propelling Vienna into the final against North Carolina.
Against Greenville, N.C., Vienna faced its most challenging test. Tied at 1-1 after McClure’s tying home run and heading into the fifth inning, leadoff hitter Sean Ying drove in Carson Park with a double to take a 2-1 lead. Brady Kang’s double play would ultimately seal the win, giving pitcher Pax Leon a win for his efforts, pitching 5.1 innings with just one run allowed and five hits total. Additionally, shortstop Adam Kressin’s spectacular play at shortstop nullified several opportunities for North Carolina, and Kressin also earned the save by inducing the game-ending double play.
Leggett told his players about Vienna not having a regional champion since 1972 and said they wanted to make history on their own. With this being his sixth state championship team since 2014, he was well aware of the bittersweet taste of earning a spot in the Tournament of State Champions but not bringing home a banner for his league.
“I wanted us to “break the curse” if you will,” Legget said, “This is a team that I felt could accomplish this goal of winning the regional championship, and they had the talent to do so. Ultimately they did, and I could not be more proud of them.”
While this team did not lose a game, they did have to face adversity along the way to get where they are. Leggett said that this team’s ability to feed off each other and stick to fundamentals while having fun on the field makes the accomplishments more special.
“As impressive as the accomplishments have been, the most impressive thing about this team is that everywhere they have played the last two years, they have been praised for their energy, enthusiasm, and sportsmanship,” Leggett said.
