In the 14th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected standout pitcher from George Mason University Jared Lyons.
With this pick, Lyons became the 47th player out of GMU to be selected in the MLB Draft and the second player from the program to be drafted by Cincinnati. Upon being drafted by the Reds, Lyons will be playing for their minor league affiliate the Arizona Complex League Reds to start off his professional career.
Lyons, who’s from Springfield, just finished his senior season with the Patriots where he led the team with career highs of 13 starts, 80.2 innings pitched, and six wins. Coming off a sensational finish to his college career, Lyons will look to continue this recent run of success in the pros.
Going back to his days of playing high school baseball at West Springfield High with his friends, Lyons knew he wanted to be a professional baseball player. In fact, it was in his junior year of high school when he got a ton of appraisal from his coach who realized he had the skill and determination to play in the MLB.
“I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid, and it was in high school where I realized this is what I wanted to do with my life,” Lyons said. “I’m blessed to have been able to stay healthy this long and enter the path of professional baseball.”
Lyons did admit that he had considered playing for other colleges upon graduating from high school but ultimately chose to play for GMU because they had a program in place that allowed him to see instant playing time. Lyons also felt that the program at GMU would give the best chance to further improve his skills and become a more well-rounded baseball player.
“I hadn’t even started pitching until my junior year of high school, and prior to that, I was a DH. So, I knew that playing at George Mason University would put me in the best position to excel in every facet of the game. Coming into a mid-major program, a lot of what I learned is usually only implemented at power-five programs.” Lyons said. “Playing at Mason also allowed me to stay close to my friends and family, which seems to be the opposite for a lot of players. For me though, there was a convenience factor that came with it as well as getting to play baseball at my hometown college.”
Lyons also credits so much of his success with the Patriots to his coaches Bill Brown and Shawn Camp. Lyons feels that so much of his growth and development in college came from the guidance and mentorship that he received from Brown and Camp who know the game inside out and have won at the highest level.
“Brown had a championship pedigree that really allowed him to instill a winning culture at GMU, and Camp is someone who won at the big leagues. Camp was also somebody you could always look up to and will be my mentor in the pros.” Lyons said.
As he works tirelessly to make a big-league team and reach superstardom in the MLB, Lyons plans to make the most of his first three to five years in the minors and absorb as much as he can. Even though he’s got a long road ahead of him, Lyons has plenty working in his favor and seems hard-pressed on making his mark in the big leagues.
